New Horrifying Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer is Here to Haunt your Dreams

The remake of the first Dead Space game is coming, and with that, the gameplay new trailer, bringing with it all the horrific dismemberment the series is known for.

The remake of Dead Space is clear to follow the same storyline as its source, nearly 14 years later and fans are still jumping for new additions to the series, and just by the look of this crisp remake trailer, this game is keeping what we all know and love from the series.

There is truly nothing like picking up a game for the first time and diving into a whole new world with a beautiful storyline, this new addition of the Dead Space series might just be that ticket to pick up an adored game and see it through those new eyes for the very first time again.

Though many adored pieces of media are being remade as of late, and with that, complaints from people who liked the classics more, this game series is one that people believed actually deserved a nice remake, this is a surefire way to ensure fans are still excited about this series, even if it’s about a game they’ve already played.

Oh man. The horror game that made me become a fan of horror is finally returning. I can't wait. Thanks to the team for caring about this masterpiece. — Joseph Zayas (@reddeadrevenge2) October 3, 2022

Keeping with the original Dead Space’s themes, the new trailer keeps the dark tone and horrific concept the series is known for. There are flashes of horrific events and red markings on the walls, blood around bodies and of course, Nicole’s distress call playing over in the background. It also brings us a gruesome amount of gore, exactly what we wanted from a remake like this.

The trailer also gives a new look at the Necromorphs that we’ll face during your play though, these are almost guaranteed to send a chill down your spine. Not to mention that this gameplay looks absolutely INSANE, the more you watch the trailer the more you want to dive right into playing it for yourself.

This remake is one that fans are simply dying to get their hands on, thankfully they don’t have that long to wait, with Dead Space hitting consoles and PC January 27, 2023.