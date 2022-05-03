First Look at the Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer

Those invited to the Critics’ screening of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness were treated to a sneak peek at the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The teaser, which audiences will see before Doctor Strange starting May 6, may be low on plot exposition or dialogue, gives you a lot of what James Cameron delivers best, big, beautiful visuals.

In a message from Disney, here’s what audiences can expect from the sequel:

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

AVATAR, Sam Worthington, 2009, TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox. All rights reserved/Courtesy Everett Collection

The trailer doesn’t let you in on a whole lot, but you’ll see a lot of typically gorgeous landscapes, creatures new and old, some evidence that a human military presence still exists and there is a young human child among the Na’vi. It also focuses heavily on water, showing off some spectacular underwater sequences and creatures.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to the 2009 mega hit and only the first of four sequels to come. Actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang are all back for another round (though you won’t see any of the human performances in the trailer) and we can expect newcomers to the series Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Jermaine Clement and Edie Falco, some of whom are signed through multiple sequels.

Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to release in December of 2022 and further sequels can be expected every two years until 2028.