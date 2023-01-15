Fortnite Champion Series 2023 Roadmap Has Been Revealed!

The exciting Fortnite Champion Series has returned for 2023, and the roadmap for the massive event has been officially revealed.

The Champion Series is the premier tournament in Fortnite: Battle Royale, and its inaugural arrival way back during Season X provided the community with a popular event to showcase the best of the best in the FNCS scene. This year, the FNCS is receiving a major new structure, with a staggering $10M total prize pool for the year, culminating in a huge in-person FNCS Global Championship event. The trailer for the FNCS 2023 can be seen below.

Like the Dragon Ball crossover with Fortnite, the FNCS 2023 will host a stream straight from the game itself, players merely need to meet at Legend’s Landing with the island code: 3303-7480-5925 to jump in and watch with players globally. Further, the tournamentr is outlined as follows:

FNCS will be returning this year in a duos format for 2023. At the end of each weekly FNCS Major 1 competition, every duo that competed will be awarded Series Points based on their performance and results. The top 40 duos that earned the highest cumulative points on the Series Leaderboard across three weeks will advance to the FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals. The FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals will be held in March 2023. Duos with the highest cumulative points on the applicable FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals leaderboard will win a piece of the $2M prize pool, and the best in each region will advance to the FNCS Global Championship 2023. – FNCS 2023 Site

The exciting FNCS 2023 will kick off on February 2, 2023, and fans can tune in either through the island code listed above in-game, through their exclusive website, or any of the following links:

watch.fortnite.com

fn.gg/Twitch

fn.gg/YouTube

fn.gg/CompTwitter

www.facebook.com/FortniteGame/

fn.gg/TikTok

See you on the Battle Bus!