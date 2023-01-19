Major GeForce Now RTX 4080 SuperPOD Rollout Starts Today

The ‘Ultimate Upgrade’ from GeForce aims to bring RTX 4080 performance to the cloud, and ultimate members should be prepared for the performance uptick soon.

Starting in and around San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas and Frankfurt, Germany, these will be the first major cities to experience the power of the RTX 4080 SuperPOD, and ultimate members based in these locations can indulge in the SuperPOD now. Each week, the newest cities within the upgrade radius will appear as RTX 4080 cities, and the listed cities will gain access to the SuperPOD for ultimate members a part of GeForce NOW. A map is provided on their website for the latest cities added to the SuperPOD and can be seen below.

While the rollout of the new SuperPOD will be slow at first, new cities will be added every GFN Thursday moving forward to add more power to the GeForce NOW cloud platform and will ultimately be featured on the map. The SuperPOD is powered by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, letting ultimate members play titles at a previously unmatched performance from the cloud. Streaming is also upgraded with up to 240Hz refresh rate on the new NVIDIA Reflex 240Hz mode for maximum efficiency.

Will this new rollout, fans will also be able to stream on RTX 3080 servers, allowing fans to take advantage of ultrawide resolutions and HDR on the GeForce NOW PC and macOS apps with the ultimate membership. The Ultimate GeForce NOW membership can be signed up for today, and aspiring members just need to fill in the prompts to become indoctrinated into the GFN Thursday fold. Another feature is access to weekly titles supported by the cloud, with this week’s titles listed below:

GeForce NOW Thursday Titles This Week

Farlanders

Surviving the Abyss

Occupy Mars: The Game

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale

Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Absolute Drift

BLACKTAIL

Dwarf Fortress

Hello Neighbor 2

NEBULOUS: Fleet Command

Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Fans can find more information regarding the GeForce NOW ultimate membership through their official website.