Gotham Knights New Trailer Showcases Impressive Pc Graphics

Warner Bros. Games launched a new Gotham Knights trailer today that showed the graphical prowess of the PC version of the title, with story details.

The release date for Gotham Knights is right around the corner with less than a month left, and although it had some delays, it’s finally happening. A new trailer was revealed today to showcase the four heroes: Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin in 4K resolution with the PC version. That trailer can be seen below.

The official PC trailer showed impressive ray-tracing capabilities, and an “ultra-high framerate” for the new Gotham City centred title. There will also be NVIDIA DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2 and Intel® Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) for enhanced performance and PC gamers can also look forward to expansive customization options, as well as ultrawide and multi-monitor support for Gotham Knights.

The premise for the new Batman sidekick co-op RPG is that Batman has finally met his end, and it is up to his four proteges to keep Gotham safe. The official website states “Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”

Although the title is developed by WB Games Montréal, who have ties to the Rocksteady Batman Arkham series, this title has been confirmed to not be a sequel to the series that ended with 2015’s Arkham Knight.

Gotham Knights launches for PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC on October 21.