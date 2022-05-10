Gotham Knights 13 Minute Demo Shows off NightWing and Redhood Gameplay

Gotham Knights developer, WB Games Montréal has released a 13-minute demo for its upcoming game focused on NightWing and Red Hood gameplay. The expanded look also confirms the game will feature two-player online co-op.

The Gotham Knights demo was presented by Game Director Geoff Ellenor on Xbox’s YouTube channel. Players get a better look at both characters’ combat mechanics in co-op as they take out enemies in the streets in some of the game’s crime activities. Gotham Knights features gameplay similar to Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham games with more of a focus on special abilities, but players can still strike, dodge, and combo against enemies. Red Hood shows off his “Barrage” ability which has the character firing non-lethal bullets to take out enemies which can additionally stop “Armored Attacks” from enemies.

Other mechanics include how the characters transverse through the open-world map, which shows Nightwing flying through the air on his metal glider, the Flying Trapeze. Meanwhile Red Hood can jump through the air using the Mystical Leap ability he acquired after being revived by an assassin cult, which is probably through the League of Assassins’ Lazarus Pit. Characters can also use the “Fast Bat” to quickly travel across the game map.

We also get a narrative cutscene between the two in the game’s home hub. The game dives quickly into how gear works, with different suits giving characters new looks with an added “power level, armor rating, health value, and a Momentum generation percentage” that will come in handy in gameplay. As the last thing in the demo, the game shows off Nightwing and Red Hood take on the game’s antagonists, the Court of Owls in single-player gameplay, including a fearsome enemy under their control known as the Talon Guardian.

Gotham Knights will put players into the shoes of either member of the Bat family including Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin who must rise up as Gotham’s new vigilante guardian following the death of Batman. The game was initially revealed back in 2020 for PC and cross-gen consoles, but now things have changed as WB Games Montréal has confirmed that the title is next-gen only. In a press release, WB Games states that “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.”

Multiplayer is also re-confirmed to be limited to two players online. A PlayStation Store listing earlier this week sparked speculation that it would include four players, but this has now been disproven.

Gotham Knights is slated to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 25th.