HBO Max's ‘House of the Dragon’ Drops Fiery 1st Look

Game of Thrones prequel show, House of the Dragon, invites fans back for more action in Westeros.

Cue the Game of Thrones opening music from Ramin Djawadi.

Today, HBO Max revealed its first teaser for House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off series, which takes place 200 years before the fall of the Iron Throne and Daenerys Targaryen’s rise to power. There’s no planned release date except that it is slated to be out in 2022. So close, yet so far.

The trailer offers a variety of quick shots of a dragon; the Hand of the King Pin being worn; and many shots of House Targaryen, along with the voice of Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen saying two trailer-worthy sentences to build the hype back for Game of Thrones fans. “Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings…dragons did.” Why Prince Daemon is staring off into the distance on a beach is unclear, but perhaps he is looking at some scaly friends fans will be familiar with.

It sounds very ominous, but if fans want to get the jump on the story (if they haven’t already), this series will cover content created by George R.R. Martin’s iconic novel, Fire & Blood. The general story revolves around the mighty House Targaryen and the events of the Targaryen civil war, aka “the Dance of the Dragons.” If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that there will be dragons returning to TV in full force.

Matt Smith will be joined by an amazing new cast ensemble, including his female counterpart, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes are all recently revealed cast members added to the already stacked cast.

House of the Dragon will not see David Benioff and D.B. Weiss returning to the helm of the show. Rather, Game of Thrones director alumni, Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal (Colony) who will both serve as the show’s co-showrunners and executive producers with George R.R. Martin and Vince Gerardis (producer on Game of Thrones).

I’m excited to see a full trailer appear in the coming months to give us more details, but for now, it will have to satisfy my Game of Thrones Thanksgiving hunger for now.