Ninja Theory Reveals PC Specs For Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and They’re a Doozy

Get Your Rig Ready

Hayes Madsen
Hayes Madsen | May 3, 2024
With the release just a few weeks away, developer Ninja Theory has released the official PC specs for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. As you might have expected, you’ll need a decent rig to meet even the minimum specs.

As shared on Ninja Theory’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the company highlighted four different ranges for specs: Minimum, Medium, Recommended, and Very High. You can see all of those in the image below. Ninja Theory’s X account has promised to “share something every day” until the game’s launch.

These specs make Hellblade 2 one of Microsoft’s most demanding games on PC. For reference, Halo Infinite’s minimum specs only required 8GB of RAM and a suggested GPU of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570. Everything we’ve seen of Hellblade 2 so far suggests Ninja Theory is pushing the game’s graphical quality to the limit, and the specs reflect that.

Pre-orders have also opened today for Hellblade 2 on both Xbox and Steam, with pre-install available on Xbox as well.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is the sequel to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Saga, an action title that focuses on a Pict warrior who has to make her way through Helheim in a quest to save her dead lover from the goddess Hela.

YouTube video

The sequel was announced after Ninja Theory was purchased by Microsoft in June 2018. The studio is also known for making Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hellblade 2,

“Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 releases on May 21 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Like all other first-party games, it will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Hayes Madsen

Hayes Madsen, Inverse's Video Game Trends Writer, captures the gaming industry's hottest events, controversies, and community narratives. With a rich journalistic journey spanning over a decade, Hayes specializes in the crossroads of entertainment and video games, weaving stories that resonate with players.

This post may contain affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, CGMagazine may earn a commission. However, please know this does not impact our reviews or opinions in any way. See our ethics statement.

