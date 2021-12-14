How to Watch Nintendo’s December Indie World Stream

Nintendo announced on Twitter that its indie game-focused Nintendo Direct-style presentation, Indie World is happening tomorrow starting at Noon ET.

This edition of the showcase will stream on YouTube and will be “roughly 20 minutes” of upcoming indie games heading to the Switch. Knowing its focus, realistic expectations should be set as exclusives like Pokémon Legends Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3, Triangle Strategy or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won’t be making an appearance.

As far as what games will be announced, we can assume that we’ll get concrete release dates or windows on previously announced games and possibly new ones at the showcase. These games will probably will be confirmed for 2022, if any games are announced for this year it might be announced in a ‘ and it’s available now’ way like in past Indie World showcases. Hollow Knight: Silksong might be one game gamers might be anticipating an appearance by at the showcase as the game hasn’t been heard from since 2019.

Get ready for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase arriving Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT!



Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/JV0Y3fiKGE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2021

As always Nintendo is a wild card, the announcement of a showcase was quite a surprise to hear after recently learning all the announcements and award winners at The Game Awards. The last Nintendo Indie World showcase was back in August, where it announced that Metroid-inspired game, Axiom Verge 2 was availiable on the Nintendo e-shop.

It didn’t stop there as more games announced surprise ‘available now’ releases during the August showcase which includes Boyfriend Dungeon, Necrobarista: Final Pour, Islanders: Console Edition, Garden Story, Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition, and Curious Expedition 2. Other titles featured include Tetris Effect, Loop Hero, Metal Slug Tactics, Jet Set Radio spiritual successor Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Eastward and more titles that confirmed timed exclusivity on the Switch.

The Indie World Showcase is set to stream on Nintendo’s Youtube channel on December 15th at Noon ET.