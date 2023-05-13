Jamie Foxx on the Road to Recovery Following Health Scare

After a recent medical complication, Jamie Foxx is recuperating and is back to work, with his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, set to be released in August.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is reportedly on the mend following a health scare last month. Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue while shooting for his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, in Atlanta. However, according to his family, he has since been discharged and is recuperating well.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to social media to update fans about her father’s health status, stating that he has been out of the hospital for weeks and is recuperating. She further shared that he was playing pickleball, a popular outdoor sport, just the day before. Corinne expressed her disappointment over media reports that had been speculating about her father’s health condition, emphasizing that her father is well and thanked everyone for their prayers and support.

Jamie Foxx also took to social media after his health issue, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he received during this time. He further shared his anticipation of seeing everyone soon.

Despite Foxx’s health setback, production for Back in Action, directed by Seth Gordon, continued and is set to wrap on schedule. The film, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, is slated for release on Netflix on August 4, 2023. In the meantime, Foxx’s spot on the upcoming sixth season of Beat Shazam will be filled by Nick Cannon, with Kelly Osbourne serving as a guest deejay.

Jamie Foxx’s family also hinted at an exciting work announcement coming soon, showing the actor’s determination to return to his passion despite the recent health scare. As fans worldwide continue to send their best wishes, Foxx’s recovery and return to work are a testament to his resilience.