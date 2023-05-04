Jamie Foxx Expresses Gratitude Amid Medical Recovery

After weeks of silence, Jamie Foxx finally released a statement about his medical situation and thanked everyone for their support.

Jamie Foxx, the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in films such as Django Unchained and Collateral, has shared an update regarding his health. While it has not been disclosed the entire cause yet, Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta for an unspecified “medical complication” while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with fellow actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

On May 3, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to thank his supporters, posting: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji].” The post received numerous words of encouragement from fans and fellow celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who commented, “I’m sending love to you every single day.”

While Foxx’s condition remains undisclosed, he reportedly remains “under observation” at a medical facility in Georgia. Foxx’s daughter and Beat Shazam co-host, Corinne, announced her father’s hospitalization on April 12, stating that he had “experienced a medical complication” and was on the path to recovery thanks to “quick action and great care.” However, she did not provide further details about the nature of his medical emergency.

As Foxx continues his recovery, the popular musical identification game show, Beat Shazam, which he has hosted since its premiere in 2017, has found a temporary replacement. The show announced on Instagram that Nick Cannon would take over hosting duties for the new season, set to premiere on May 23. Foxx expressed his gratitude to Cannon on his Instagram story, writing, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

Numerous celebrities have taken to social media to extend their support to Foxx, including Vin Diesel, Jeremy Renner, Courteney Cox, and John Legend. Diesel, Cox, and Legend all replied with prayer emojis, while Mary J. Blige wrote, “Love you Jamie.”

Foxx’s family has asked for privacy during this time, and his representatives have released no further information about his condition. A source close to the actor told TMZ that he “needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster.”