Kingdom Hearts Is Here With Exciting Nintendo Update

Kingdom Hearts celebrates as players will get to fall in love with the series all over again.

Nintendo and the game director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, didn’t just stop at announcing Sora coming to Smash. They had to take it further.

Kingdom Hearts

If you’re a huge Kingdom Hearts fan, then you know the 20th anniversary is due in 2022. The first game was released in Japan on March 28, 2002 and in North America on September 17 the same year. To celebrate this occasion, Sakurai revealed all of Square Enix’s Disney-inspired titles will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The bundle of games includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMix, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3.

This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch!



✨ KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix –

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III



All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

There hasn’t been an exact release date, but fans are sure to hear back as 2022 approaches. So far, it’s reported that the drop of all the games will be released in one release date as an “all-in-one bundle” and the titles will be featured as “Cloud versions”. Sakurai explained that Kingdom Hearts 3 will be exclusive to a Cloud version for internet support to have extra software support. Nintendo’s Twitter confirmed the games will all be Cloud versions shortly after the presentation this morning.

The anniversary trailer also hints that new merchandise will hit the markets as the anniversary date nears. The trailer shows inspired designs for a chess board and a luggage suitcase. This was just a small teaser for what’s to come, so we’ll have to wait and see, as the anniversary date comes closer, what other surprises will be coming from Square Enix and Nintendo.