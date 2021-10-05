Sora from Kingdom Hearts is your Final Super Smash Bros Ultimate Character

This feels like a long time coming but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director, Masahiro Sakurai has finally revealed that the final DLC fighter coming to Nintendo’s crossover fighting game is Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series.

You read that right this isn’t a dream as Sakurai went the distance and announced that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Smash on October 18th. In addition, Sora will feature a sleuth of alternate costumes which includes Sora’s many outfits from Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, Kingdom Hearts III and so many more. In addition to the reveal, the Kingdom Heart stages, Hollow Bastion and Dive to Heart, as well as nine new songs are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this month.

Before the official reveal we got a look at the paid Mii costumes coming to the upcoming character pack on October 18th. Those Mii costume additions include Splatoon – Octoling (wig), Splatoon – Judd (hat) & Doom Slayer (Gunner). As one final announcement, Sakurai announced that the Kingdom Hearts games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch through cloud streaming. Those games include all the Kingdom Hearts games in the 1.5, 2.5 and 2.8 collections as well as Kingdom Hearts III. A Sora amiibo was announced but nothing was shown,

Nintendo was looking to reveal the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter in a big way so much so that they made the reveal its own event, which was announced at this past Nintendo Direct. The final reveal presentation was hosted by Sakurai himself as part of his series of presentations know as ‘Mr. Sakurai Presents’ is known for diving deep into the move sets of upcoming characters coming to the game. Sadly this time around this was the final ‘Mr. Sakurai Presents’ for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Sora will arrive as DLC as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass Vol. 2, which will conclude with its release on October 18th. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch’s family of devices.