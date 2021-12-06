Nick Offerman Joins the Cast of HBO’s The Last of Us

Nick Offerman, best known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks & Recreation, has reportedly joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us adaption.

Speaking to The Guardian, actor Murray Bartlett (Frank) name-dropped Offerman, who wasn’t a previously known member of the cast. “It’s co-created by Craig Mazin, who did Chernobyl. The scripts he’s written blew my head off. It’s an epic show, but beautifully human and intimate. We filmed it in Calgary,” said Bartlett “A lot of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Playing off him was awesome.”

While he didn’t say who Offerman was set to play, if Bartlett himself is playing Frank it seems very likely that Offerman will take the role of Bill, a major character from the game that helps Joel and Ellie. We’ll have to wait for official confirmation from HBO to really see, however.

While HBO’s The Last of Us will follow the same basic plot of the game, it does seem like it will be splitting off in some new directions. Heading the cast will be Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) as Joel, and Bella Ramsey (His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones) as Ellie. Here’s the official description from HBO’s site,

“The series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us will be written and produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), as well as Neil Druckman, the director of both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us from HBO doesn’t currently have a release date.