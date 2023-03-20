The Last Of Us Season 2 May Not Return Until 2025 According to Bella Ramsey

According to HBO’s The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, the second season of the critically acclaimed adaptation may not arrive until 2025.

Although HBO’s The Last of Us has already been confirmed to receive a second season, to no one’s surprise, the release date may shock fans expecting a quick turnaround. Bella Ramsey, the co-main actress playing Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal’s Joel, spilled the beans on the potential 2025 release date while appearing as a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show (unavailable outside the UK). The interview revealed a few other things about the upcoming second season as well.

While Pascal also confirmed filming of the hotly anticipated season two could begin in late 2023, Ramsey has seemingly confirmed that by stating filming should start at “the end” of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. While actor information feeds are a primary source, HBO has yet to confirm any timetable for the upcoming season two, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt for the moment regarding The Last of Us.

While rumours of the impending season two have hit the internet like wildfire — including casting of Abby Anderson, an important character heavily featured in The Last of Us Part II — HBO has kept their lips sealed on actually confirming information. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Craig Mazin said, “It will be different just as this season was different. Sometimes it will be different radically … It won’t be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make,” on the comparisons made between The Last of Us season one and its video game counterpart.

The bad news is it doesn’t seem fans will get any The Last of Us season two news anytime soon, but there are plenty of hot takes and rumors around the web that can continue the conversation in the meantime, like CGM’s views on the season finale, to keep fans occupied in the interim.