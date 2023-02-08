LEGO Joins The Fellowship — Jaw-Dropping Return To Lord of the Rings With Detailed Rivendell Set

Following the massive resurgence of the Lord of the Rings brand, LEGO has thrown its bow and axe on the table for Frodo with a huge, detailed set representing the Elven stronghold of Rivendell.

Between Lord of the Rings‘ on-screen return and upcoming video game titles, it’s clear and obvious the fantasy juggernaut is back in full swing, but there’s no better assurance of that fact than the release of a shiny new LEGO set for everyone to ogle at.

Coming in at a whopping $499.99, the all-new The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set features 6,167 pieces and 15 characters, including the original nine Fellowship members, Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo, and more! While the price is steep, that makes it one of the biggest LEGO sets released thus far.

The LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set is packed with fan-favorite moments and Easter eggs, and can be built in three sections including:

The Council Ring – complete with a semi-circular ring of chairs for the council and the plinth where the ring is first revealed and the Fellowship discusses how to destroy it.

Frodo’s Bedroom – with a desk and chest where the young hobbit recovers following his rescue by Arwen from the hands of the Nazgûl, before being reunited with Bilbo.

Elrond’s study – with famous paintings from the history of Middle-Earth.

An elven tower – featuring five Elven statues of unnamed famous warriors from the past.

Gazebo, river, and bridge – to recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell.

Talking about the set, LEGO Design Master, Mike Psaiki said:

“We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long-time – but a great LEGO The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to! It was important to us that we created something really special in this recreation of Rivendell. We aimed to add as much detail as possible and create an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans by recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elrond’s home. We are really pleased with the final design and how we have brought Rivendell to life in brick form.” LEGO

While this isn’t the first time The Lord of the Rings has gotten the LEGO treatment, it surely is one of the more exciting crossovers to happen recently.