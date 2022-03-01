Logitech G Reveals The Improved Astro A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset

The gaming brand of Logitech, aptly named Logitech G, introduced their new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset specifically for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Logitech G is known for its quality gaming peripherals and gear, and since the surge in Logitech G Pro gaming mouse popularity, and their acquisition of ASTRO, they’ve come into their own with more peripherals that pay attention to the quality of gaming. With that in mind, they’ve introduced the updated Astro A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset for consoles.

Former ASTRO A10 Gen 1

The Head of ASTRO Marketing at Logitech G, Thadeous Cooper states “With the new A10, we focused on the idea of building to the needs and wants of the new generation customer, not just being a next-generation product. We made several improvements in performance and feature set, while also building a headset that is lightweight, comfortable, and flexible for today’s multiple gaming scenarios. It’s available in a number of bold colorways to reflect individual personality and style, and importantly, we are able to do so in a way that is sustainable for the planet and our society,” in promotion of the affordable new headset.

ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset Features

Custom-tuned 32mm ASTRO Audio dynamic drivers, to provide quality and immersiveness

Boom microphone, that can be flipped up to mute, for privacy outside of the game

Only weighing in at 8.7 oz, a lightweight headset for marathons

A padded headband and memory foam ear pads promote comfort

Five user personality focused color variations; Black, White, Mint, Grey and Lilac

The ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset is also certified CarbonNeutral, making it not only stylish and comfortable but also a better sustainable option for a greener tomorrow. By Logitech G financing certified carbon offsets, the goal is to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero, which it promises it does.

The new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset starts at an affordable $59.99 and will be available on March 14th. Fans can swarm their Twitter account or website for more info on their gaming gear.