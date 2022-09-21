Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Headset Unveiled at Logi Play 2022

Today, Logitech announced the Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Headset and a slew of other products at Logi Play 2022.

The Logitech G Astro A30 wireless gaming headset is Logitech’s most fashionable, ambitious and ubiquitous product yet, promising gamers the ability to play anything anywhere, on any modern gaming device. Powered by both the Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California-based peripheral manufacturer’s low-latency LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz wireless technology as well as Bluetooth, the Astro A30 is positioning itself as the ideal headset for enjoying cable-free gaming across all current gaming platforms.

Platforms include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android. With the capacity to manage up to three audio sources at once (including one via wired 3.5 mm connection), the Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Headset aims to be the go-to headset for streamers, influencers and content creators also.

Available in stylish matte White or Navy colourways, the Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Headset can be purchased either as a PlayStation or Xbox-branded variant that comes with the corresponding USB-A LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless transmitter for that platform plus PC. Users seeking to add LIGHTSPEED compatibility with competing console platforms (e.g. an Xbox-branded A30 owner wanting to use the headset’s LIGHTSPEED connectivity with PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch) need only purchase the additional transmitter(s) for those platforms; the purchase of a second or third headset is not required.

Naturally, gamers can opt instead to connect to their devices wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired connection via the supplied 1 ½ metre 3.5 mm audio cable, so even without the purchase of a second or third dongle, A30 owners will have everything they need to connect to all of their devices right out of the box.

The A30’s ability to juggle multiple audio sources simultaneously is an absolute game changer for Logitech G Astro’s wireless headset line. For example, Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Headset users can play a game on their Xbox Series X and chat with their friends on Xbox Live using LIGHTSPEED, all while listening to their custom Spotify Playlist on their smartphone via Bluetooth.

At the same time, they can also be connected via the 3.5 mm audio cable to their Nintendo Switch in order to kill time in a turn-based RPG while they wait in a queue for their next match on Xbox, or connect that same cable to their PC to record their microphone feed directly into their stream capture via OBS.

Best of all, when combined with the new Logitech G Mobile App, A30 users can mix, balance and tweak each audio source to their liking and even create custom profiles that can be saved and switched between on the fly. Effectively, Logitech has taken the professional-grade mixamp experience that its content creator patrons are already familiar with and condensed it within the A30’s compact form factor.

The A30’s crystal clear, dual-mic system and custom-tuned 40 mm drivers promise flawless communications and an immersive audio experience, made all the richer by the A30’s support for virtualized surround on consoles and PC via LIGHTSPEED and/or 3.5 mm wired connection (Bluetooth supports stereo only). Improved signal strength over that of the A30’s predecessor, the Astro A50, means that users can now enjoy listening and chatting from as far away as 15 feet from their connected devices.

Those looking to make a fashion statement with their Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Headset can express their personal style with a wide selection of customizable and interchangeable speaker tags (transparent or opaque) that are available for purchase on the Logitech G Astro website, or even create their own designs. The A30 is backwards compatible with the full Astro A40 line of speaker tags, so there will be no shortage of designs to choose from.

Alternatively, the wearer can remove the tags altogether and allow the neon iridescence of the underlying speaker caps shine through. The swivel-mounted earcups and detachable boom mic easily allow the A30 to be folded down and worn around one’s neck as a fashion accessory to show off these features, or stored in the supplied hard carrying case.

Finally, the Astro A30 boasts a robust battery life of 27+ hours on a single charge, but even if the headset is out of power doesn’t mean users will be SOL. Just ensure that the boom mic is attached to the A30 and plug the included audio cable into the appropriate 3.5 mm audio jack on your device to use the A30 as an unpowered, wired headset.

One can even choose to keep the headset in this powered-off state with the included USB-C charging cable connected in order to replenish the battery faster than when powered on. Speaking of power, a built-in accelerometer allows the A30 to detect if it’s been inactive for a period of time and shuts the device off automatically if there is no movement (15 minutes is the default, but this can be adjusted via the mobile app or disabled entirely).

The Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset will be available both at retail and on the Logitech G website on October 4th for $229.99 USD (approx. $305 CAD).