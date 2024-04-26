Lost Soul Aside Has Been Rated in China, Suggesting Release News Soon

The Long Awaited Game Could Finally Be Coming This Year

Hayes Madsen
Hayes Madsen | April 26, 2024
Lost Soul Aside Has Been Rated in China, Suggesting Release News Soon

Lost Soul Aside, an upcoming action-RPG from Chinese studio Ultizero Games, has officially been rated in China.

The news was spotted by X, formerly Twitter, user Daniel Ahmad (ZhugeEX), Director of Research & Insights at Niko Partners. Ahmad says the rating should mean news for the game’s launch will be coming soon, as news of a release date typically follows within three months of rating.

Lost Soul Aside first started as a one-man project in 2014 by solo developer Yang Bing. The game was inspired by footage of Final Fantasy XV, and a prototype started garnering attention around 2016, including from Sony.

At GDC 2018, the game was fully revealed as part of the China Hero Project, an incubation project and strategic initiative from Sony and PlayStation that offers support to China-based developers. With funding and help from Sony, as well as funding from Tencent, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in 2017 and has been at work on Lost Soul Aside ever since. Sony is handling publishing duties on the game.

Over the last few years, we’ve had a few looks at Lost Soul Aside, with each one seeming more promising. Last year, a new trailer in collaboration with NVIDIA showed an action RPG that looked like a fusion of Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry.

YouTube video

Here’s the game’s official synopsis,

Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, the game has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand.

Lost Soul Aside is currently in development and planned for release on PS5.

Hayes Madsen
Hayes Madsen

Hayes Madsen, Inverse's Video Game Trends Writer, captures the gaming industry's hottest events, controversies, and community narratives. With a rich journalistic journey spanning over a decade, Hayes specializes in the crossroads of entertainment and video games, weaving stories that resonate with players.

This post may contain affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, CGMagazine may earn a commission. However, please know this does not impact our reviews or opinions in any way. See our ethics statement.

File Under: PlayStation
Games Discussed:
Lost Soul Aside
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>