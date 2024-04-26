Lost Soul Aside Has Been Rated in China, Suggesting Release News Soon

Lost Soul Aside, an upcoming action-RPG from Chinese studio Ultizero Games, has officially been rated in China.

The news was spotted by X, formerly Twitter, user Daniel Ahmad (ZhugeEX), Director of Research & Insights at Niko Partners. Ahmad says the rating should mean news for the game’s launch will be coming soon, as news of a release date typically follows within three months of rating.

This means the game has been reviewed and can officially launch in mainland China.



In other words, there will be news for the launch of the game fairly soon (At least within the next 3 months or so, typically.) https://t.co/cAGtpex4Ce — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 26, 2024

Lost Soul Aside first started as a one-man project in 2014 by solo developer Yang Bing. The game was inspired by footage of Final Fantasy XV, and a prototype started garnering attention around 2016, including from Sony.

At GDC 2018, the game was fully revealed as part of the China Hero Project, an incubation project and strategic initiative from Sony and PlayStation that offers support to China-based developers. With funding and help from Sony, as well as funding from Tencent, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in 2017 and has been at work on Lost Soul Aside ever since. Sony is handling publishing duties on the game.

Over the last few years, we’ve had a few looks at Lost Soul Aside, with each one seeming more promising. Last year, a new trailer in collaboration with NVIDIA showed an action RPG that looked like a fusion of Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry.

Here’s the game’s official synopsis,

“Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, the game has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand.“

Lost Soul Aside is currently in development and planned for release on PS5.