Today is the Last Chance to Claim March 2022’s Xbox Games with Gold

Today is the last day of Xbox Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim a couple of titles in Xbox Games with Gold for March 2022. Check below for the full list of games you can claim.

The Flame in the Flood (Xbox One)

“The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition is a wilderness survival game in which a girl and her dog travel on foot and by raft down a procedurally-generated river. Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness.



The Flame in the Flood also features an original soundtrack by acclaimed Alt-Country rocker Chuck Ragan featuring The Camaraderie, The Fearless Kin and other special guests. This Complete Edition includes various gameplay enhancements and a Director’s Commentary mode,” the Xbox Games with Gold game’s description says.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square (Xbox 360)

“SpongeBob SquarePants has gotten himself into quite a predicament. After being entrusted by Mr. Krabs to keep the Krabby Patty formula safe, SpongeBob is overcome with grief for losing the recipe. He then relies on the help of the most unlikely companion, Plankton, who wants the secret Krabby Patty recipe for himself.

With the help of his friends, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life to find the Krabby Patty formula in time for the Krusty Krab’s Eleventy Seventh anniversary,” the Xbox Games with Gold game’s description says.

Street Power Soccer (Xbox One)

“Sick style and high-energy action come together in this arcade soccer experience. Face off against street soccer legends or friends in a variety of over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, unleashing tricks and crushing superpowers to become Street King,” the Xbox Games with Gold game’s description says.

Both The Flame in the Flood and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square are both claimable until March 31st, while Street Power Soccer can be claimed until April 15th.