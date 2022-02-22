Five Day One Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Before we get into March, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers can try out the upcoming GRID Legends before it officially later this week. Anyone interested can try out the game in a 10-hour free trial which gives players access to the full game for a limited time. GRID Legends Deluxe Edition holders can play the game starting today at 1 PM ET.

With that out of the way, below are some games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March

FAR: Changing Tides (Console) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 1st

“An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home. Sail stormy waters, dive into unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realized, flooded world,” FAR: Changing Tides‘ description reads.

Shredders (Console & PC) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 17th

“Break into the snowboarding event of the year to pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all for the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, buttering, rails and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding,” Shredders‘ description reads.

A Memoir Blue (Console & PC) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 24th

“A song from years ago triggers a flood of memories for champion swimmer Miriam. Embark on an evocative journey through her turbulent childhood and the complicated relationship she shared with her devoted mother,” A Memoir Blue‘s description reads.

Crusader Kings 3 (Console) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 29th

“Your legacy awaits. Choose your noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a Middle Ages epic that spans generations. War is but one of many tools to establish your reign, as real strategy requires expert diplomatic skill, mastery of your realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the popular series made by Paradox Development Studio, featuring the widely acclaimed marriage of immersive grand strategy and deep, dramatic medieval roleplaying,” Crusader Kings 3‘s description reads.

Weird West (Console) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 31st

“Survive and unveil the mysteries of the Weird West through the intertwined destinies of its unusual heroes in an immersive sim from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey,” Weird West‘s description reads.

Microsoft usually reveals more games coming to Game Pass in the first half of the month closer to the start of the new month, so expect an update either later this week or early next week. The update will include titles coming in the first half of March with another update for the latter half of the month coming in March, so be on the lookout when Melissa McGamepass drops the news.