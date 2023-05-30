What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass & GWG For June 2023?

As another month rolls through the gaming verse, another set of titles is coming to Xbox Game Pass and a new set of deals for fans to take advantage of with this month’s Games With Gold selections.

Every month Xbox Game Pass proves to be an incredible deal for gamers looking to keep up with the top subscription models in gaming, all while getting new games available from day one and afterward. Additionally, Games With Gold has a new selection for those who prefer to purchase their games outright, and both are available now!

Here is the complete list of new games either available now or coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

Available Today – Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) Available Today – Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC)

– Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) Available Today – Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC) Available Today – Super Mega Baseball 4 – Early Access Trial with EA Play

– Super Mega Baseball 4 – Early Access Trial with EA Play Available Today – Sea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack

– Sea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack June 1 – Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) June 1 – Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) June 1 – The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) June 6 – Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) June 6 – Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) June 7 – Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn

– Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn June 7 – Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update

– Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update June 8 – Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) June 8 – Stacking (Cloud and Console)

– Stacking (Cloud and Console) June 13 – Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The second set of games for the month of June will be announced at a later date, but for now, the following games are also leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15th, 2023:

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Additionally, Games With Gold is offering subscribers Adios from June 1st to 30th and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown from June 16th until July 15th—absolutely free! Alongside those free offerings are a ton of deals available now for players to sink their teeth into, check them out before the time runs out!