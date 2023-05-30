News

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass & GWG For June 2023?

Chicory: A Colorful Tale & Farworld Pioneers Available Now!
Steven Green | May 30, 2023
amnesia the bunker brings an open world take to the series in 2023 150544

As another month rolls through the gaming verse, another set of titles is coming to Xbox Game Pass and a new set of deals for fans to take advantage of with this month’s Games With Gold selections.

Every month Xbox Game Pass proves to be an incredible deal for gamers looking to keep up with the top subscription models in gaming, all while getting new games available from day one and afterward. Additionally, Games With Gold has a new selection for those who prefer to purchase their games outright, and both are available now!

Xbox Game Pass June 2023

Here is the complete list of new games either available now or coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

  • Available TodayChicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Available TodayFarworld Pioneers (Console and PC)
  • Available TodaySupraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Available TodaySuper Mega Baseball 4 – Early Access Trial with EA Play
  • Available TodaySea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack
  • June 1Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • June 1Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • June 1The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • June 6Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • June 6Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • June 7Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn
  • June 7Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update
  • June 8Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • June 8Stacking (Cloud and Console)
  • June 13Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Game Swith Gold June 2023 Xbox Game Pass

The second set of games for the month of June will be announced at a later date, but for now, the following games are also leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15th, 2023:

  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Additionally, Games With Gold is offering subscribers Adios from June 1st to 30th and The Vale: Shadow of the Crown from June 16th until July 15th—absolutely free! Alongside those free offerings are a ton of deals available now for players to sink their teeth into, check them out before the time runs out!

