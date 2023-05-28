Minecraft Trails & Tales New Update Releasing Next Month

Minecraft is finally releasing its high-anticipated Trails & Tales update next month, which will include Archeology, Sniffers, Camels, and much, much more!

The long-awaited Trails & Tales update finally has a release date for Minecraft, with June 7th, 2023 being the date fans need to post on the calendar! This update is packed with new content and tons of fun new goodies, like the fan-voted Sniffer mob, as well as Camels, which should come in handy as the major Archeology update drops along with everything else that’s being included.

Here’s what you can expect with the new Minecraft Trails & Tales update:

ARCHEOLOGY : Adds an increased history to worlds—allowing for more storytelling possibilities. Suspicious sand can now be discovered in new desert temple rooms, and the newly introduced suspicious gravel in ocean ruins or trail ruins, a new structure found in cold biomes. Players can carefully uncover hidden tools, bones, sniffer eggs, and pottery shards. Craft four of these sherds together to make a pot with patterns telling a unique story.

: Adds an increased history to worlds—allowing for more storytelling possibilities. Suspicious sand can now be discovered in new desert temple rooms, and the newly introduced suspicious gravel in ocean ruins or trail ruins, a new structure found in cold biomes. Players can carefully uncover hidden tools, bones, sniffer eggs, and pottery shards. Craft four of these sherds together to make a pot with patterns telling a unique story. SNIFFER: The winner of the 2022 Minecraft Live mob vote! One of the largest friendly mobs ever in Minecraft, the Sniffer will hatch from the eggs now found in the Archeology update. The sniffer will “sniff” out ancient seeds, which you can grow into the new torchflower and pitcher plant.

The winner of the 2022 Minecraft Live mob vote! One of the largest friendly mobs ever in Minecraft, the Sniffer will hatch from the eggs now found in the Archeology update. The sniffer will “sniff” out ancient seeds, which you can grow into the new torchflower and pitcher plant. CAMELS: The camel keeps players out of reach of zombies on the ground due to its long legs, it can hold two riders, making it ideal for co-op situations.

The camel keeps players out of reach of zombies on the ground due to its long legs, it can hold two riders, making it ideal for co-op situations. CHERRY GROVES : These new trees can be crafted into a full, pink wood set.

: These new trees can be crafted into a full, pink wood set. ARMOR TRIMS: Using the new smithing templates, players can combine different materials for a wide variety of customization options, with 16 total options available.

Using the new smithing templates, players can combine different materials for a wide variety of customization options, with 16 total options available. BAMBOO WOOD : Bamboo can now be crafted into a full set of bamboo wood blocks.

: Bamboo can now be crafted into a full set of bamboo wood blocks. CHISELED BOOKSHELVES : Chiseled bookshelves allow players to record the stories and lore of their world in their own custom bookshelves.

: Chiseled bookshelves allow players to record the stories and lore of their world in their own custom bookshelves. PIGLIN HEADS: Dropped when a Piglin is killed by a charged creeper.

Dropped when a Piglin is killed by a charged creeper. HANGING SIGNS: Hanging signs add new ways to decorate.

Additionally, some improvements based on fan feedback have been implemented, including calibrated sculk sensors, which increase the abilities of Redstone, the new vibration resonance behaviour that’s been added to blocks of amethyst, as well as a full changelog. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is also releasing on Chromebook, featuring cross-device play with friends, access to the Minecraft Marketplace, and the ability to play on Realms.

Make sure to check out the Minecraft Trails & Tales update on June 7th, 2023.