Minecraft Introducing Cherry Blossom Biome In Newest, Pinkest Update

Minecraft 1.20 Going Pink After Valentine's Day
| February 15, 2023
The next update to Minecraft will bring a new rare biome—the Cherry Blossom Biome—featuring pink trees and a new full wood set to Java snapshots and Bedrock betas and previews.

In the final reveal of the Update 1.20 features list, Minecraft is showing off its newest biome with Cherry Blossoms sprouting across the Overworld very soon. With Minecraft Legends announced and coming in April, as well as a crossover with the prolific toy maker Mattel, this update just adds to the excitement surrounding the block-building juggernaut.

This biome is filled with cherry blossom trees that bring an aesthetically-pleasing look to the Overworld, as their tops are big and flat, like fluffy pink clouds across the horizon. Pigs, sheep, and bees are drawn to them and will spawn in this biome.

The cherry tree can be broken down into a full wood set, as well as crafted into the new hanging sign that is also coming in the Minecraft Update 1.20. You can also find cherry tree saplings in the biome, so you can plant them wherever you want. 

Previously announced for Update 1.20 are the Sniffer mob, which can sniff out seeds for new and unique plants, coming to the game following a fan vote, as well as armour customization, camels, bamboo wood and rafts, and much, much more!

One of the bigger additions to Minecraft with this update is Archaeology, which allows the player to locate a “suspicious sand” block and brush it off to extract whatever is hiding within, which can be anything from pottery shards to random objects. Once you collect four shards, you can put them together to make a pot. There are different patterns that tell unique stories and make for very decorative accents in your builds. 

You can head over to the Minecraft site here, to find out more about testing these new features.

