News

Mattel x Minecraft Collab: New Elderwood DLC Map And Toy Line

Glamping Like No One Has Ever Done Before
| January 31, 2023
Mattel x Minecraft Collab: New Elderwood DLC Map And Toy Line 1

The toy company Mattel and Mojang’s Minecraft announced their partnership today with a trailer, bringing a new game map DLC and toy lineup.

The two companies have announced a new collaboration, involving Minecraft and Mattel. They have unveiled the new Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC, which will introduce brand-new characters and an immersive camp experience at Camp Enderwood. Along with the DLC, Mattel has curated a special toy line that will feature the new characters, stories, environments, and accessories from the DLC map. A trailer offered a taste of what this camp experience will entail.

The new DLC map was carefully created by Mattel, Minecraft, and Cyclone Designs, with unique mini-games to allow players to have an immersive camp experience. If you have been to camp IRL, you will love this digital version of it. The trailer showed off what camp activities visitors of Camp Enderwood will be able to take part in such as arts and crafts, horseback riding, trampolining, marshmallow roasting, and even the self-named “Glamper Scavenger Hunt.”

The Global Head of Action Figures at Mattel, PJ Lewis shared their insights on the collaboration, “Mattel is committed to providing fans of our iconic brands with new channels to experience their favorite
characters and storylines. In partnership with Minecraft, we are thrilled to bridge new connections between the physical and digital worlds. Camp Enderwood is the place where those scary campfire stories are true, and we cannot wait to share it with Minecraft fans.”

Mattel X Minecraft Collab: New Elderwood Dlc Map And Toy Line 3

While the camp contains a lot of fun things to do, it will also have some spooky surprises waiting around the corner. Everyone loves a good camp ghost story, whether in-game or in-person! To bring the game to life, Mattel has brought the game to life with action figure packs that come with exclusive in-game items, which can be accessed through unique codes in each pack.

Some of the new and returning characters included Top Athlete, Camp Rockstar, Glamper, Star Child, Gamer, Ska Kid, Craft Lady, Avid Adventurer, Moth Creature, Sunken Spirit, and the Yeti. The two companies were proud to announce that half of the Camp Elderwood cast would be out in toy form by Spring 2023, and the rest by Summer.

“We are proud to partner with Mattel on bringing Camp Enderwood to life,” said Director of Minecraft Consumer Products, Federico San Martin. “Minecraft is focused on bringing our community thoughtful
experiences through fun and engaging activities in new and exciting ways. We believe the unique and
vibrant cast of characters within the toy line and DLC reflects the diverse and inclusive community of
Minecraft.”

Mattel X Minecraft Collab: New Elderwood Dlc Map And Toy Line 2

Both companies hope this would help celebrate the awesome Minecraft community by giving fans something to enjoy both digitally and physically. The figure selections were said to be specifically chosen to represent a variety of costume styles, skin tones, and gender expressions—reinforcing the diversity and inclusion already present in the Minecraft community.

The key takeaway was that they wanted Minecraft fans to have the most options for self-expression in both mediums. The accessory pieces were said to be interchangeable between the Camp Enderwood figurines, and are also available for free digitally in the Minecraft Character Creator.

File Under: Mattel, Minecraft
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

fairyland review sundance 2023 23013101 3

Fairyland Review – Sundance 2023

In Fairyland, Alysia’s coming of age is interesting mainly due to her brushes with history, the kind that’s currently trending.
best shooter games 2023 23012501 1

Best Shooter 2022

This Best Shooter 2022 list should help anyone looking for new and original games to dive into heading into 2023,…
answering the call of the mountain made me a psvr 2 believer 23013001

PS VR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain Made Me a VR Believer

Here are Khari Taylor’s first hands-on impressions with the PS VR2 and its flagship title, Horizon Call of the Mountain.
playstation dualsense edge controller review 23013001

PlayStation DualSense Edge Controller Review

With a $200 price tag, the DualSense Edge controller is not a low-cost investment, but the quality and features make…
pixels ink podcast episode 416 game of the year 23013001

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 416 — Game of the Year

The year is now 2023, and with 2022 over that means it's time for the Pixels & Ink Podcast crew…