Live-Action Minecraft Film Starring Jason Momoa Coming 2025

With a slew of updated release dates, the live-action Minecraft film starring Jason Momoa has been given an April 4th, 2025 release, according to Warner Bros.

While the live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time was announced some time ago, the Minecraft film being helmed by Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess, which is set to star prolific action star Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones), has finally received an upcoming release date of April 4th, 2025, as Deadline reported originally.

The film’s release has been held up over the last several years due to multiple directors leaving the project, with Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) dropping out in 2014, Rob McElhenney leaving the Steve Carell-featured Minecraft film in 2018, and finally, Peter Sollett (who was set to completely re-write the troubled movie) leaving after that in 2022. Now with Jared Hess (Nacho Libre) on board, the Minecraft movie appears to be underway.

“It turns out that making a live-action, full-length feature film is really complicated,” Mojang, the game developer of Minecraft, said in a post in 2019 when Sollet was announced as the new director. Apparently, things continued to get complicated, but luckily, a date, director, and star are steps in the right direction.

Jason Momoa

This news comes along with a slew of additional updates to Warnes Bros. film catalogue over the next couple of years, including Blitz Bazawule’s feature take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple (now on Christmas Day), swapping spots with James Wan’s Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, as well as The Wise Guys releasing February 2nd, 2024 and The Wizard of Oz spin-off Toto going un-dated for the time being.

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom will now release on December 20th, 2023, while the September 22nd slot the studio was holding for an untitled DC movie is being removed, and a December 19th, 2025, date has been set for a currently untitled film.