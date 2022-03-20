Mavix Madness is Here & a Chance to Win a Mavix M4 Chair

Mavix, the ergonomic gaming chair brand, is holding a second annual Mavix Madness gaming event, featuring a limited edition chair, and CGMagazine is hosting a giveaway Mavix M4 chair contest for the madness.

Mavix is back at it again with their Mavix Madness 2022 event, which features a competition for creators to become one of the next Mavix Mob members in a grand prize. With the contest whittled down to the top four creators, there is still time to get in on the action. Fans can purchase the Limited Mavix Madness 2022 chair, but need to act fast as this product is limited to ONLY 25 units, with 16% of proceeds going to the winner of the contest, along with a huge grand prize of being the next Mavix Mob member.

Limited Mavix Madness Chair

CGMagazine’s review of the ergonomically structured Mavix M9 said “The MAVIX M9 moves so effortlessly with my body that I barely even notice I’ve reclined naturally,” detailing the quality of Mavix’s chairs. Mavix, is hosting a few social networking giveaway events focusing on the Madness, and all fans have to do to get involved is watch one of their Twitch streams for possible pop-up prizes for viewers, in one of the calendar times listed below, featuring the top 4 competitors from their event:

March 24th: Round 3 – Mavix Challenge LIVE EVENT 7pm ET on the Twitch Channel

March 25th: Final two announced

March 26th – April 3rd: Round 4 – Creative Content Challenge

April 4th-April 6th: Public voting on the final two

April 7th: Winner Announcement LIVE EVENT 7pm ET on the Twitch Channel

More details surrounding the event and possible giveaways can be found on the Mavix social media platforms of Instagram, and Twitter.

Mavix M4

In honour of Mavix Madness, CGMagazine, in partnership with Mavix, will be hosting an exciting giveaway of a Mavix M4 Gaming Chair. All readers have to do is head over to our CGMagazine social media on Monday, March 21st. Find: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for details on the event starting Monday.

Keep an eye out on Mavix socials on Monday for more Mavix Madness news: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.