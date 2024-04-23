Metaphor: ReFantazio New Info, Release Date & A Big Collector’s Edition

The new RPG coming from the creators of the Persona series, Metaphor: ReFantazio, has now pulled back the curtain on its release date and will also come with a special edition option.

In a special showcase revealed just Monday, ATLUS has revealed more information regarding their mysterious and highly anticipated new RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio. That showcase revealed the title’s release date and that it will have an exciting collector’s edition. For the Persona fans out there, they know ATLUS pulls out the stops when it comes to collector editions for their titles, as Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 recently had big collector’s editions themselves to celebrate each title’s launch. The showcase can be seen below, thanks to ATLUS.

Game Director Katsura Hashino says, “Our hope is that not only ATLUS fans, but those who have never played our games and RPG fans around the world will give this game a shot,” as he explains that the team has aimed to create a brand new RPG to challenge the fantasy genre, that is also a culmination of ATLUS RPGs. More information about the Metaphor: ReFantazio game systems was also detailed in the showcase, showing the influences of the ATLUS Persona series ‘bond system’ elements making their way into Metaphor.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Date & Collector’s Edition

While a lot of information was revealed during the 25-minute-long showcase — like Hashino, who has been involved with Metaphor’s development since 2017 — Metaphor: ReFantazio has been given an official release date of October 11, 2024. Also, ATLUS has revealed the title will also have a Collector’s Edition, complete with a cloth map of the Kingdom of Euchronia, a Steel Book case, and a soundtrack for the game that can be listened to anywhere. Fans trying to pre-order the Metaphor: ReFantazio Collector’s Edition can secure theirs now at Gamestop.