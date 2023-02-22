Minecraft Adds Mega Man X DLC Without Warning

Minecraft continues to be a great landing spot for game crossovers, and in what feels like an overnight move, Mojang Studios has added Mega Man X DLC without notifying the masses.

Mega Man X hasn’t been seen in a mainline Capcom title since Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, but now it’s official that the reploid maverick hunter is back in action, but this time, he’s hunting building materials. Minecraft has now officially announced AND RELEASED Mega Man X DLC for the massive ongoing title, in what feels like a surprise overnight drop. The DLC includes hit music from the X series of games and many callbacks to what made the series so successful when the original game released for the SNES in 1995. A small trailer for the DLC announcement and release can be seen below.

Mega Man X hasn’t been seen in a mainline Capcom title since Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, but now it’s official that the reploid maverick hunter is back in action, but this time hunting for building materials. Minecraft has now officially announced and released the Mega Man X DLC for the massive ongoing title in what feels like a surprise overnight drop. The DLC includes hit music from the X series of games, as well as many callbacks to what made the series so successful when the original game was released for the SNES in 1995. A small trailer for the DLC announcement and release can be seen below.

The kicker to the announcement is that Minecraft will also let you play iconic Mega Man X stages, but on Mojang Studios’ platform. Reliving the glory days of the SNES as X chases the Storm Eagle has never been as easy as simply firing up Minecraft. Players can use 9 iconic weapons from the original entry and apply 14 classic skins from the 1995 title.

The Minecraft website and Mojang Studios describes the DLC as “Sigma and his mavericks are back, and they mean business! Jump into the adventure with this official Mega Man world inspired by the Capcom original. Use Mega Man’s arsenal of 9 weapons to fight an army of enemies as you make your way through iconic levels and defeat epic bosses! Vibe with the original Mega Man X soundtrack and showcase the classic Mega Man skins included.”

Fans hoping to step back into the boots of the blue bomber need look no further than the Minecraft website to download and play as X today.