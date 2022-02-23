NieR: Automata is Getting a TV Anime Series Adaptation

One of the most unique and greatest Japanese action RPGs in recent memory, NieR: Automata is getting an anime adaptation which was announced during the game’s Fifth Anniversary Livestream.

The announcement was revealed alongside a 30-second teaser trailer that does the job by giving a glimpse at the upcoming game to anime adaption’s art style. In addition, the anime’s Twitter account released a promotional image from the trailer featuring Nier: Automata’s protagonist, 2B alongside her Pod companion robot.

The anime project is looking like it might be a long way from release, as the trailer reveals production has started. The story of the upcoming anime series will thankfully follow the narrative of the original Yoko Taro-directed game, according to a translated statement. As far as who is handling the TV series’ animation, the studio that animated Fullmetal Alchemist and Sword Art Online are apparently involved in the production of the anime.

NieR: Automata was originally released on PS4, the game would come to PC a little later and Xbox One in 2018. The game’s story is set during a war between lien-created machines and human-made androids as they fight for the control of planet Earth. The game follows an overarching story from the perspective of three playable characters, which includes combat android 2B, scanner android 9S and rogue prototype A2. For players to get the game’s full story, multiple playthroughs are required to unlock new narrative paths.

The Square Enix-published game was released on March 7th, 2017 and was met with critical acclaim. In our review of the game, we said that “NieR: Automata is the rare gaming experience in which narrative, aesthetics, and gameplay all complement each other to form a perfect storm of master class game design” and that it is a “truly exemplary example of what video games are capable of as an art form, and a new personal favourite.”