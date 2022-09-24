NieR: Automata Anime Announced, Airing January 2023

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the anime adaptation of the NieR: Automata video game will begin airing in January 2023, Aniplex announced.

Titled NieR: Automata Ver1.1a the anime was announced at Aniplex Online Fest 2022. This is great news for fans of the game who have been eagerly awaiting the anime adaptation. The game is one that has received its fair share of excitement from both fans and critics alike. With the game still drawing attention years after it released in 2017, it is no wonder Aniplex wanted to bring the story to the screen.

Little is known about NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, but Aniplex released some details. It was revealed that 2B and 9S’s voice actors, Yui Ishikawa and Natsuki Hanae, would be returning to reprise their roles in the production. Their pods, 42 and 153, will also be voiced by their original voice actors, Hiroki Yasumoto and Kaoru Akiyama, keeping close to what fans expect from the characters. The series will be directed by Ryouji Masuyama with the animation being produced by studio A-1 Pictures.

The Jun Nakai is the mastermind behind the genius character design, and the music will be provided by the one and only Keiichi Okabe’s studio MONACA. MONACA is responsible for the original score of the game, so you know it’s going to be good.

For those unfamiliar with the series: NieR: Automata launched back in 2017, and continues the NeiR saga with stylish action and unique characters. CGMagazine summed up Nier: Automata by saying: “NieR: Automata is the rare gaming experience in which narrative, aesthetics, and gameplay all complement each other to form a perfect storm of master class game design. A truly exemplary example of what video games are capable of as an art form, and a new personal favourite.”

The NieR: Automata Ver1.1a series is slated to debut in January 2023, and I am sure many of the CGMagazine writers will be tuning in as soon as it becomes available.