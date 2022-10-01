October 2022 Game Releases: The Best From Consoles And Pc

After last month’s glut of remasters and remakes, October 2022 game releases look to have a generous crop of original titles and sequels.

After September’s big releases like The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5 and the long-awaited Return to Monkey Island for PC and Nintendo Switch, October has a wide range of titles that should appeal to a variety of gamers, regardless of their preference. As we ramp up towards the Halloween season, we can look forward to hotly anticipated sequels like Overwatch 2, No More Heroes III, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Gotham Knights, as well as new titles in the indie space like Signalis, Saturnalia, and Hell is Others.

Not to be outdone, there are also a number of sports titles to look forward to such as PGA Tour 2K23, NHL 23, Dakar Desert Rally, and WRC Generations. Here’s a complete list of what is coming out in October 2022.

October 2022 Game Releases

Overwatch 2 (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 4

Dakar Desert Rally (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 4

Deathverse: Let It Die (PC) – October 5

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Switch) – October 6

Triple Take (PC) – October 6

No Man’s Sky (Switch) – October 7

Superpower 3 (PC) – October 7

No More Heroes III (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – October 11

PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 11

LEGO Bricktales (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 12

TimeMelters (PC) – October 12

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 13

The Eternal Cylinder (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – October 13

Fueled Up (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – October 13

Lost Eidolons (PC) – October 13

Sunday Gold (PC) – October 13

Triangle Strategy (PC) – October 13

WRC Generations (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – October 13

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 14

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 14

NHL 23 (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – October 14

October 18 Game Releases

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 18

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 18

Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – October 18

Marvel Snap (PC, Android, iOS) – October 18

The Last Worker (PC) – October 19

Destiny’s Sword (PC) – October 19

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC) – October 19

Batora: Lost Haven (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 20

Hell is Others (PC) – October 20

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) – October 20

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 20

New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 21

Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 21

Persona 5 Royale (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 21

Scorn (Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 21

Horse Club Adventures 2 – Hazelwood Stories (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 21

Victoria 3 (PC) – October 25

October 27 Game Releases

Signalis (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 27

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 27

Moonshine Inc. (PC) – October 27

Saturnalia (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 27

Resident Evil Re:Verse (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – October 28

Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – October 28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 28

Factorio (Switch) – October 28

The Unliving (PC) – October 31

There’s no shortage of highly anticipated game releases in October 2022. It’ll be nice to finally get our hands on No More Heroes III and see whether Gotham Knights can live up to all the hype. Be sure to check out the socials for Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus for more updates on October 2022 game releases!