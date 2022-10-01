October 2022 Game Releases: The Best From Consoles And Pc

After last month’s glut of remasters and remakes, October 2022 game releases look to have a generous crop of original titles and sequels.
After September’s big releases like The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5 and the long-awaited Return to Monkey Island for PC and Nintendo Switch, October has a wide range of titles that should appeal to a variety of gamers, regardless of their preference. As we ramp up towards the Halloween season, we can look forward to hotly anticipated sequels like Overwatch 2, No More Heroes III, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Gotham Knights, as well as new titles in the indie space like Signalis, Saturnalia, and Hell is Others.
Not to be outdone, there are also a number of sports titles to look forward to such as PGA Tour 2K23, NHL 23, Dakar Desert Rally, and WRC Generations. Here’s a complete list of what is coming out in October 2022.
October 2022 Game Releases
- Overwatch 2 (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 4
- Dakar Desert Rally (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 4
- Deathverse: Let It Die (PC) – October 5
- NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Switch) – October 6
- Triple Take (PC) – October 6
- No Man’s Sky (Switch) – October 7
- Superpower 3 (PC) – October 7
- No More Heroes III (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – October 11
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 11
- LEGO Bricktales (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 12
- TimeMelters (PC) – October 12
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 13
- The Eternal Cylinder (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) – October 13
- Fueled Up (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – October 13
- Lost Eidolons (PC) – October 13
- Sunday Gold (PC) – October 13
- Triangle Strategy (PC) – October 13
- WRC Generations (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – October 13
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 14
- PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 14
- NHL 23 (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – October 14
October 18 Game Releases
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 18
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 18
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – October 18
- Marvel Snap (PC, Android, iOS) – October 18
- The Last Worker (PC) – October 19
- Destiny’s Sword (PC) – October 19
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC) – October 19
- Batora: Lost Haven (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 20
- Hell is Others (PC) – October 20
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) – October 20
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 20
- New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 21
- Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 21
- Persona 5 Royale (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 21
- Scorn (Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 21
- Horse Club Adventures 2 – Hazelwood Stories (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 21
- Victoria 3 (PC) – October 25
October 27 Game Releases
- Signalis (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 27
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 27
- Moonshine Inc. (PC) – October 27
- Saturnalia (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) – October 27
- Resident Evil Re:Verse (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – October 28
- Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – October 28
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – October 28
- Factorio (Switch) – October 28
- The Unliving (PC) – October 31
There’s no shortage of highly anticipated game releases in October 2022. It’ll be nice to finally get our hands on No More Heroes III and see whether Gotham Knights can live up to all the hype. Be sure to check out the socials for Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus for more updates on October 2022 game releases!