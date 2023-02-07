First Ever OnePlus Pad Revealed At The Big Cloud 11 Event

After numerous leaks, the OnePlus Pad has finally been fully revealed, along with a look at other technology that will soon expand the OnePlus portfolio.

The OnePlus Cloud 11 event was announced back in December, with plenty of speculation about what the company would reveal when the day finally arrived. Now that the event is in full swing, OnePlus has pulled back the curtain on several things at the event, including the official announcement and reveal of the first-ever OnePlus tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The tablet retains the company’s aesthetic and offers notable strength under the hood of the new OnePlus flagship device.

That’s not all OnePlus brought to the table at the exciting event, there was a full reveal of the previously leaked OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone, which now have full reviews available on CGMagazine. A surprising announcement was the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, which was fully revealed at the Cloud 11 event, showcasing OnePlus’s foray into other PC peripheral territory. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro boasts optimized tactile switches and a mechanical feel. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro start in April, and more info can be found on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus Pad Key Features and Specs

Two versions will be made available, an 8GB and 12GB model.

Supports Multi-Screen Connect with OnePlus phones running OxygenOS 13.1 or above, while also running OxygenOS itself.

Powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset with a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, and a 12GB RAM provides the OnePlus Pad with ample power to run up to 24 apps in the background at once.

A powerful 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charge capability powers the OnePlus Pad, but fast charge has been notably trimmed to work with only official OnePlus adapters. With fast charging, a full charge can be achieved in ~80 minutes at 0% battery life.

11.61″ display, featuring an industry-first 7:5 ratio screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The OnePlus Pad supports seamless connection between OnePlus smartphones, and the rest of the OnePlus ecosystem of devices.

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision functionality is included, and other peripherals come packaged with the tablet, the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard for users who prefer stylus integration and a more classical keyboard feel.

The OnePlus Pad aims to expand the OnePlus growing ecosystem of products in a new and powerful way. President and COO of OnePlus, Kinder Liu said, “By entering the tablet industry, we hope the unique and industry-leading OnePlus fast and smooth experience will bring more vitality and possibility and offer users the best choices,” in regards to the OnePlus Pad. The pricing and release date of the Tablet is still TBD, however, so fans need to stay tuned for more info. Fans can also visit the OnePlus website for more information on any of the devices shown at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.