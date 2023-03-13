Oscars 2023 Winners List: Champagne Carpet Night Spectacular

Oscars 2023 was a night of many big movie titles nominated and winning while breaking a long carpet tradition with a champagne-coloured design.
The Oscars were in full effect last night, with many wonderful dresses and suits from Fendi to Versace! Even before delving into the main show, the hype for this year was with the 62-year-long tradition being broken with the iconic red carpet changing to a champagne-coloured design. A hard-fought battle was waged at the 95th Academy Awards, but only one prevailed for Best Picture.
Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the Oscars awards show, with star-studded support of presenters from big stars like Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Michael B. Jordan (Creed III). Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) accepted one of the first major awards for an Actor In A Supporting Role, thanking everyone from family and friends for the win, stating, “This is the American Dream!”
In classic Oscars fashion, musical performances were always a treat. This year featured musical pieces from films like Tell It Like A Woman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick. There was even a lovely special appearance of the Cocaine Bear from Cocaine Bear! Congrats to everyone who have worked on Everything Everywhere All at Once for their win for Best Picture, along with six other wins. Even more noteworthy, RRR unlocked a new achievement at the Oscars for being the first Tollywood production and film to win an Oscar award for its iconic song, “Naatu Naatu.”
Here is the full list of nominations for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale [WINNER]
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
Directing
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Ostlund – Triangle of Sadness
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio [WINNER]
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny [WINNER]
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking [WINNER]
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR [WINNER]
“This Is A Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [WINNER]
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale [WINNER]
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye [WINNER]
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers [WINNER]
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchel Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse [WINNER]
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick [WINNER]
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water [WINNER]
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick