Oscars 2023 Winners List: Champagne Carpet Night Spectacular

Oscars 2023 was a night of many big movie titles nominated and winning while breaking a long carpet tradition with a champagne-coloured design.

The Oscars were in full effect last night, with many wonderful dresses and suits from Fendi to Versace! Even before delving into the main show, the hype for this year was with the 62-year-long tradition being broken with the iconic red carpet changing to a champagne-coloured design. A hard-fought battle was waged at the 95th Academy Awards, but only one prevailed for Best Picture.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the Oscars awards show, with star-studded support of presenters from big stars like Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Michael B. Jordan (Creed III). Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) accepted one of the first major awards for an Actor In A Supporting Role, thanking everyone from family and friends for the win, stating, “This is the American Dream!”

In classic Oscars fashion, musical performances were always a treat. This year featured musical pieces from films like Tell It Like A Woman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick. There was even a lovely special appearance of the Cocaine Bear from Cocaine Bear! Congrats to everyone who have worked on Everything Everywhere All at Once for their win for Best Picture, along with six other wins. Even more noteworthy, RRR unlocked a new achievement at the Oscars for being the first Tollywood production and film to win an Oscar award for its iconic song, “Naatu Naatu.”

Here is the full list of nominations for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale [WINNER]

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Directing

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Ostlund – Triangle of Sadness

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio [WINNER]

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny [WINNER]

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking [WINNER]

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” – Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR [WINNER]

“This Is A Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front [WINNER]

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [WINNER]

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther

Elvis

The Whale [WINNER]

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye [WINNER]

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers [WINNER]

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year The Martha Mitchel Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse [WINNER]

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick [WINNER]

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water [WINNER]

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick