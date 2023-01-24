The 95th Oscar Academy Awards Nomination List Has Now Been Announced

The very best films of 2022 have been chosen as the nominations for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards.

Today, the movie awards season has come into full blossom following the most recent Golden Globes. The live presentation from Hollywood unveiled the films being nominated for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards. The short show was hosted by Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Allison Williams (M3GAN), and started at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Some big nominee drops were dropped in the Academy Awards’ 23 categories. Based on the number of nominations per film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once received the most, with 11 nominations. Following that box office hit, Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin held strong with 9 nominations a piece.

Surprisingly, the record-breaking sequel films—Avatar: The Way of Water (4 noms), Top Gun: Maverick (6 noms) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (5 noms)—had a moderate showing on the nomination list. But recent years at the Oscars have proven that box office numbers had not been required to win Best Picture, as seen with CODA, Nomadland, and Parasite in each of their years.

Many of the big studios like Marvel Studios and Disney+ have already been tweeting about their successful films being nominated. This has been a big year in film as it was the first full year which saw audiences returning to see these cinematic films on the big screen.

This year has also shown off how streaming site-based films are becoming more prevalent at the Academy Awards. Disney+ was represented with Turning Red receiving one nomination, and Netflix has come up big with the war film All Quiet On The Western Front being nominated in many categories, alongside other great films like The Sea Beast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The final voting was said to take place between March 2-7, in time for the live broadcast of the Academy Awards set for Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Congratulations to Camille Friend and Joel Harlow on their Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lbqiMgvfID — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 24, 2023

Here is the full list of nominations for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Paul Mescal

Bill Nye

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Directing

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Ostlund

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Stephanie Hsu

Animated Feature Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause

Hold My Hand

Lift Me Up

Naatu Naatu

This Is A Life

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet

The Batman

Black Panther

Elvis

The Whale

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick