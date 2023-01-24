The 95th Oscar Academy Awards Nomination List Has Now Been Announced

The very best films of 2022 have been chosen as the nominations for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards.
Today, the movie awards season has come into full blossom following the most recent Golden Globes. The live presentation from Hollywood unveiled the films being nominated for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards. The short show was hosted by Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Allison Williams (M3GAN), and started at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
Some big nominee drops were dropped in the Academy Awards’ 23 categories. Based on the number of nominations per film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once received the most, with 11 nominations. Following that box office hit, Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin held strong with 9 nominations a piece.
Surprisingly, the record-breaking sequel films—Avatar: The Way of Water (4 noms), Top Gun: Maverick (6 noms) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (5 noms)—had a moderate showing on the nomination list. But recent years at the Oscars have proven that box office numbers had not been required to win Best Picture, as seen with CODA, Nomadland, and Parasite in each of their years.
Many of the big studios like Marvel Studios and Disney+ have already been tweeting about their successful films being nominated. This has been a big year in film as it was the first full year which saw audiences returning to see these cinematic films on the big screen.
This year has also shown off how streaming site-based films are becoming more prevalent at the Academy Awards. Disney+ was represented with Turning Red receiving one nomination, and Netflix has come up big with the war film All Quiet On The Western Front being nominated in many categories, alongside other great films like The Sea Beast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.
The final voting was said to take place between March 2-7, in time for the live broadcast of the Academy Awards set for Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Here is the full list of nominations for the 95th Oscar Academy Awards:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Directing
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift Me Up
Naatu Naatu
This Is A Life
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick