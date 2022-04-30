May’s PlayStation Plus Games Announced for May 3rd

The May PlayStation Plus releases have been revealed, and they’re available starting on May 3.

Members of the subscription service can enjoy games like FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods from Tuesday, May 3 when the three games are available to add to their game library. It also includes a bonus FIFA 22 HUT pack, which is exclusive to PlayStation Plus. As for the games though, FIFA 22, is the latest simulation soccer title in the long-running EA Sports series, and players can play in local or multiplayer matches with their favourite clubs on PS4 or PS5.

PlayStation Plus games for May:



⚽ FIFA 22

⚔️ Tribes of Midgard

🔥Curse of the Dead Gods



More details: https://t.co/PVaGVCcmAG pic.twitter.com/z05RePlDEm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2022

The new Ultimate Team pack includes 11 players rated 82 or above to help build players’ dream squad in FIFA 22‘s Ultimate Team mode, as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick, which allows players to choose between some of the best soccer players ever. Players can even add one of three of them to their squad if they would like to really get the upper hand in the competition, thanks to PlayStation Plus.

For the second PlayStation Plus game, Tribes of Midgard which is also available on PS4 and PS5, Sony said, “Tribes of Midgard blends survival and ARPG genres into a colorful co-op, or solo experience set within the universe of Norse mythology… Your greatest threats lie hidden throughout Midgard in the form of giants and great beasts of Norse legend. Will you be able to conquer these forces, save the Seed, and escape before the onset of Fimbulwinter?”

The last PlayStation Plus game, Curse of Dead Gods is only available on PS4, and for that Sony notes, “In this skill-based, single-player roguelike, explore an accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again… Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse.”

Sony also wants its players to remember that they have until, Monday, May 2, to add Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire to their game library. It’s also their last chance to play Persona 5 as it will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11, so add this massive JRPG to your game library while you have an active PS Plus subscription before it’s too late! Happy Gaming.