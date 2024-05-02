What’s Coming To Prime Gaming In May 2024

Amazon has returned with more fun titles that can be claimed for Prime Gaming in May 2024, Including Fallout 3 and LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars.

As part of the monthly tradition, Prime Gaming has announced many new titles that can be claimed in various ways. Included with your monthly Prime subscription is the most acclaimed game of 2008, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition on Prime Gaming, alongside LEGO Star Wars: Complete Saga as a celebration for Star Wars Day.

Celebrating the release of Fallout’s first season on Prime Video, the critically acclaimed Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition will be available for users with Prime on GOG. Being the first 3D shooter in the Fallout series and released by Bethesda in 2008, you grow up in the vault but soon enter the expansive world. As you step into the apocalyptic world, you meet new characters, make choices, and fight for survival in a world full of radiation against super mutants and hostile enemies. Are you ready to survive in a new world of Fallout?

Another celebration gamers should look out for is Star Wars Day on May the 4th, as the action-adventure LEGO Star Wars III: The Clones Wars will be available for Prime users to claim on GOG. Combining epic stories and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe and the hit television series, explore and laugh as you wander the galaxy from far, far away to complete over 20 story-based missions and 40 bonus-level on your own or co-op with friends. The game features a dynamic combat move, the first boss fights in the LEGO Star Wars series, and battling with your favourite ships in the galaxy.

Games coming to Prime Gaming in May 2024:

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition – May 2, 2024 (GOG Code)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars – May 2, 2024 (GOG Code)

Dark City: International Intrigue – May 9, 2024 (Amazon Games App)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – May 9, 2024 (GOG Code)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption – May 9, 2024 (Amazon Games App)

Electrician Simulator – May 9, 2024 (Epic Games Store)

100 Doors Games: Escape from School – May 16, 2024 (Legacy Game Code)

The Forgotten City – May 16, 2024 (Amazon Games App)

Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past – May 23, 2024 (Amazon Games App)

Games coming to Amazon Luna in May 2024:

(US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain Prime Members only)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout: New Vegas

Full access to Fortnite Battle Royale (Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Trackmania)

In addition to the games being added for Prime users on Prime Gaming and Amazon Luna, this is a reminder about the Amazon Gaming Week offers from April 29 – May 5. Whether you are a console, mobile, or PC gamer, don’t miss out on the chance to take advantage of a wide variety of gaming deals for games, gaming PC hardware and components, PC peripherals, and many more. Check out Amazon to explore the collection of offers from top brands such as Samsung, Acer, Sony, Take-Two, and Ubisoft.

With the wide variety of games coming to Prime Gaming in May 2024, visit gaming.amazon.com/home to claim the games and stay up-to-date on content and offers from Prime Gaming Blog.