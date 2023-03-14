Report: The PS5 Pro Is In Development & New Model Out In 2023

The PS5 is reaching the ripe old age of three this year, reports are coming out about a redesigned PlayStation with a detachable disk drive and inevitable Pro.

Every year a console generation gets older, there are rumours that an upgrade or ‘the next big thing’ is on the horizon almost instantly. The PS5 appears to be no exception, as rumours have been floating around for months now. Today, more information has been reportedly revealed regarding the mid-generation console upgrades akin to the PS4 Pro with the PlayStation 5. The first release, revealed by Insider Gaming, is the removable disk drive concept, which could potentially be seen below, readers should note this information has NOT been verified by Sony or confirmed in any official capacity but has been confirmed by ‘sources,’ as reported.

Current PS5 Models

On the PlayStation 5 with a detachable disk drive, reports have been circling about the redesign for a few months, but all of them seem to have the same consensus. Not only will the PS5 with detachable disk drive NOT be more powerful than the current PlayStation 5, but it will also phase out the original console after the current “1200” model. With all of the ongoing ‘rumours’info’ coming out regarding next-gen Sony consoles, the rumour in late February regarding a ‘Pre-E3’ PlayStation showcase seems to be more likely.

On the other hand, the now rumoured PS5 Pro is supposed to bridge the gap between a true next-gen console — possibly the PS6 — and this one, providing a notable uptick in power over the original PS5 models. Besides all of the bells and whistles, it seems not much more has been said about the potential PlayStation pro console beside the safe assumption that it ‘will be like how the PS4 Pro was.’

Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb speculates on the PS5 Pro on Twitter, stating, “Obviously, Sony needs to be working on a Pro. I just don’t know if it ever needs to launch one. I think a lot of this depends on external forces and what the competition does,” and goes further with the below Tweet.

The opportunity to sell a console on ray-tracing has come and gone. That is now something that might get devs excited (I don't know), but it is not going to be the same as putting "4K" on the box of the PS4 Pro/Xbox One X. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 14, 2023

Despite vagueness, Insider Gaming strongly suggests it has more information to leak out regarding the PS5 Pro with “as for leaked details, we’ll have to wait until a later date to release those,” so fans will just have to wait till they willingly pull back the curtain on more of the information they are willing to share.