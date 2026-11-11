Razer Powers Up Its Play With Honkai: Star Rail Collaboration

Since its launch in 2023, Honkai: Star Rail has captivated gamers with its interesting story and unique gacha-style gameplay. Now, Razer is partnering with HoYoverse for another exclusive line of gamer gear based on the RPG.

Announced via press release, following previous collaborations with Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, the Razer | Honkai: Star Rail Collection is inspired by Silver Wolf LV.999, the invincible player from the game. The gaming hardware, with her unmistakable aesthetic and competitive spirit, will be comprised of a premium gaming chair, mouse, keyboard and headset aptly named the “Ctrl + Alt + WIN” collection.

“”From Genshin Impact to Zenless Zone Zero and now Honkai: Star Rail, this collaboration is a tribute to the communities that have made these worlds so beloved,” said Global Head of Lifestyle Division at Razer, Addie Tan. She continued, “Silver Wolf’s LV.999 mastery reflects Razer’s ethos of performance-driven, cutting-edge design, and we’re proud to bring her genius hacker style into the physical realm, giving players and fans a new way to experience the game beyond the screen.”

According to the release, the Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen – Honkai: Star Rail Edition is built with long-lasting ergonomic support and all-day comfort for players who know every session is another chance to level up. The Razer BlackWidow V4 TKL HyperSpeed – Honkai: Star Rail Edition combines ultra-low-latency Razer HyperSpeed Wireless performance with a compact tenkeyless layout and Razer Chroma RGB for a keyboard that is responsive and ready for any game.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro SE – Honkai: Star Rail Edition was inspired by Silver Wolf’s LV.999 gaming instincts; this ultra-lightweight wireless esports mouse delivers uncompromising speed and precision. The Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed – Honkai: Star Rail Edition is tournament-ready wireless audio with lightweight comfort; this headset gives players the competitive edge every match demands. What’s more, every time players turn on their headset, they’ll be greeted with an exclusive startup voice line from Silver Wolf.

The Razer Iskur V2 X NewGen will retail for $449.99 USD, the Razer BlackWidow V4 TKL HyperSpeed for $199.99 USD, while the Razer Viper V3 Pro S and the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed will cost $119.99 USD, with every purchase also including Honkai: Star Rail in-game rewards. No release date was provided for this new collection; however, all items are available for pre-order globally (excluding Canada) on the official Razer website.