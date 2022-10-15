Razercon 2022: Everything Shown Off During The Huge Event

Leading gaming peripheral company Razer revealed its newest offerings to the masses at Razercon 2022, starting with the Razer Edge.

Razercon 2022 is finally here for its third year, and they’ve brought some absolute heat with them to spice things up. As with every Razercon, this one is a celebration of everything PC and gaming to make time spent gaming or computing easier and more efficient, the signature Razer styling doesn’t hurt either.

Last year, Razercon had a plethora of PC devices to keep gamers in the midst of the battle with hardware upgrades to power users through laborious tasks, and this year, Razer has brought many gaming-centred peripherals with them to excite the masses. The first announcement is definitely something to write home about.

Razer Edge – 5G Portable Gaming Console

The first Razercon 2022 announcement was a doozy, as they’ve finally fully and officially revealed their rumoured 5G handheld gaming device, the Razer Edge. The 5G capable device is playable on a 6.8″ AMOLED display, with a staggering 144Hz refresh rate at 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution. This device comes in two variations, a Verizon exclusive 5G model or a Wi-Fi model completely detached from a mobile network.

The Razer Edge revealed at Razercon 2022 is powered by the latest Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, a fully outfitted 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU and the trusty sidearm Adreno GPU to provide the best mobile gaming experience. It is compatible with launchers like Epic Games, cloud streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, and gives remote access to already available titles the gamer owns with full access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec. The edge also comes with a new Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller.

The Razer Edge will first only be available for the US market initially, the Wi-Fi model will be available through Razer’s website starting in January 2023 at $399.99 USD, and the 5G is exclusive through Verizon at a TBD date. Pre-orders are available here for the new device.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro + Blue Screen Announcements from Razercon 2022

The next couple of items announced at Razercon 2022 are designed to be creator-friendly, with the latest rendition of the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, and Razer Blue Screen peripherals announced at Razercon 2022. The Kitty V2 Pro, although named after kittens, has swappable rabbit ears that can be interchanged at a whim and features Razer Chroma RGB capabilities. The device doesn’t slouch when it comes to design either, with a fully detachable Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone for clear audio and Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers to provide the power behind the design. The Kitty V2 Pro is available for pre-order for $199.99 here.

The Razer Blue Screen is a quickly deployable height-adjustable 94” durable backdrop to allow creators a new level of freedom over stream backgrounds. The wrinkle-free accessory will be available for pre-order on the Razer website, starting at $149.99.

New Razer Kaira X, Kaira HyperSpeed, and Kaira Pro Hyperspeed Headsets For PlayStation 5

Extending the Razer Kaira headset line to include PS5 options, the Kaira X, HyperSpeed, and Pro HyperSpeed headsets give Sony fans a boost in audio selections. The wired Razer Kaira X offers a more economical choice for those that don’t require HyperSpeed technology and utilizes the tried and true Kaira formula for PlayStation 5 console owners.

The Razer Kaira HyperSpeed offers a more premium wireless option for users, featuring an ultra-fast 2.4GHz connection with 30-hr battery life to last longer than the user on a single charge. Both headsets use signature Razer technology, with the Kaira Pro HyperSpeed adopting the haptic feedback included in more high-end microphones to give freedom with immersion.

All three Kaira offerings for the PS5 come with Razer TriForce 50mm drivers for audio clarity and a detachable external Razer HyperClear cardioid ENC microphone to ensure users maintain crystal clear communication.

The Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed is available now starting at $199.99 USD from the Razer website and at select retailers, with a USA release in 2023.

The Razer Kaira HyperSpeed is available now starting at $129.99 USD from the Razer website and at select retailers.

The Razer Kaira X is available now starting at $59.99 USD from the Razer website and at select retailers.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Gaming Ear Buds for Xbox and PlayStation

The latest Razer Hammerhead V2 HyperSpeed announced at Razercon 2022 comes in clean Xbox-licensed and Sony-licensed editions for gamers of any creed. Of course, the Hammerhead HyperSpeed comes with signature Chroma RGB and 30-hr battery life. Each version comes with a seamless USB-C dongle for fast 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, but they can also connect via Bluetooth 5.2 compatible devices. With environmental noise cancelling, gamers can focus on what really matters, the game session.

Both sets are available starting November 2022 through the Razer website at $149.99.

New Quartz, Mercury, and White Colourways For Razercon 2022

Razercon 2022 proves that all that glitters is light in colour with their new dedication to the Quartz, Mercury and White colourways. From the classic Razer Orochi V2 in Quartz, to the latest Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro in White, Razer renews its old and new peripherals with clean colourways. The availability and pricing are listed below, provided by a Razer release.

Razer Quartz will become readily available starting October 2022 with:

The Razer Barracuda Quartz Edition is $159.99 USD / €189.99 MSRP

The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Quartz Edition is $159.99 USD / €189.99 MSRP

The Razer BlackShark V2 X Quartz Edition is $59.99 USD / €69.99 MSRP

The Razer Orochi V2 Quartz Edition is $69.99 USD/ €84.99 MSRP

The Razer Strider Quartz Edition in Large is $29.99 USD / €39.99 MSRP

The Razer Barracuda Mercury Edition is now available starting at $159.99 USD / €189.99 MSRP

Razer White colourways announced at Razercon 2022 will become available starting November 2022 with:

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro White Edition will start at $249.99 USD / €249.99 MSRP

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL White Edition will start at $219.99 / €219.99 MSRP

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro White Edition will start at $159 USD / €179 MSRP

All new colourways will be readily available from the Razer website upon release.

New Razer Collaborations Enki x Lamborghini and Razer x Panerai

Introducing two new collaboration premium items with Lamborghini and Panerai, sees the Enki Pro in Arancio Livrea, the signature orange colourway for Lamborghini vehicles. The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition will arrive in December 2022, starting at $1,299 USD / €1,499 MSRP.

Meanwhile, announced at Razercon 2021, the Panerai x Razer watch is finally revealed. The collaboration puts emphasis on ocean preservation, and the Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition pulls no punches. The luxury watch is made with premium recycled materials, and the strap is composed of recycled PET derived from empty plastic bottles. Consumers looking for this timepiece should act fast as only 500 will be made available, exclusively through Panerai locations and their website.

That wraps up all of the exciting news from Razercon 2022, and all of the information from the exciting reveals can be found on the Razer website.