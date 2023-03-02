Return To Silent Hill Casting & Plot Synopsis Revealed For Upcoming Horror Film

Since the announcement of the Return to Silent Hill film, the internet has been ablaze with rumours and ideal casting speculation, but today fans get more info.

Back in October of 2022, there was a big announcement of a feature film with the director of the original 2006 movie, Christophe Gans, returning. This was announced during Konami’s series-only broadcast. Today, fans of the acclaimed horror franchise are being treated to more information on the upcoming anticipated film, as the German movie website Filmportal has spilled some of the beans surrounding the film (first found by RelyOnHorror). Konami’s broadcast video from October can be seen below in case you missed it.

The film’s overall synopsis is as follows “Driven by the shadows of his past, James Sunderland returns to Silent Hill to find his lost love, Mary Crane. But the dark, depressing small town is no longer the place from his memories. He meets characters who seem all too familiar and who try to divert him from his search for Mary. The longer he searches for Mary, the more he begins to wonder if this is still reality – or if he has fallen into the dark underworld of Jacob Crane. Jeremy Irvine is set to star in Return to Silent Hill,” according to a Google Translated version of the Filmportal post.

While Jeremy Irvine is reportedly confirmed for the film, it remains to be seen whether he plays James Sunderland, the same protagonist from Silent Hill 2, or the new Jacob Crane character previously not seen in the sequel Konami title.

Other noteworthy information includes that while Christophe Gans is returning as writer, the film “will be photographed by Benoit Debie, Felicity Abbott will be responsible for production design, and Sébastian Prangère will be responsible for editing. While the information seems legitimate, no official announcement has been made, so fans should take this news with a grain of salt.

Fans can also slide over to the Filmportal posting to read the original source.