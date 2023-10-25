Richard Roundtree, Iconic Shaft Actor, Dies at 81 After Cancer Battle

The actor who originally played Shaft and reprised the role in two sequels, Richard Roundtree, has died today at 81.

Richard Roundtree, an actor who portrayed the iconic John Shaft across five films, including the most recent 2019 film, Shaft (the same name as the 1971 original), opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher, has died at his home in Los Angeles, California THR reports. After being an outspoken survivor of male breast cancer, Roundtree died due to complications with pancreatic cancer, his manager, Patrick McMinn told THR.

After becoming an outspoken survivor of breast cancer and after a double mastectomy, Richard Roundtree made rounds to raise awareness for the disease. In a 2007 interview with ABC News, Roundtree stated, “Not talking about my cancer was really tough,” with “And now that I do talk about it all the time, it’s really become a backhanded blessing. I was getting on a plane recently, and a flight attendant ran up to me and said, ‘You saved my husband’s life.'” As an outspoken survivor of breast cancer, Richard Roundtree helped save lives.

Aside from film and philanthropy, Roundtree also had a successful stint as an actor on the silver screen. He has held roles in many productions, from the Emmy award-winning 1977 miniseries Roots to regular roles on Desperate Housewives, and Heroes. Of course, fans of the sleuth John Shaft would remember the incredibly short-lived TV series also called Shaft from 1973, which only had seven episodes before disappearing.

Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him & our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories & laughs. He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes & ppl would literally run over to come see him. He was simply… pic.twitter.com/1N8fHVDsA6 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 25, 2023

Co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Gabrielle Union have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to speak out and express condolences for the actor. While Union said, “working with Richard Roundtree was a dream,” Samuel L. Jackson posted, “Blessed to have an idol live up to who I expected him to be!! Thanks for making us feel REAL GOOD about ourselves! Rest In Power” in his touching tribute.

Richard Roundtree is survived by his five children and an everlasting legacy for breaking barriers in film and television and being an outspoken proponent for cancer awareness.