Rollers of the Realm: Reunion Revealed An Exciting Teaser Trailer Today

Phantom Compass has announced Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, and has unveiled a teaser trailer for an ambitious cross over of pinball and RPG game genres.

The announced sequel of the 2014 ‘best in play’ award has finally come to fruition in Rollers of the Realm: Reunion, and the developers over at Phantom Compass showed off an exciting trailer filled with RPG-pinball goodness.

The teaser shows off some gameplay fans know and love from the 2014 title, revamped with new gameplay mechanics, and the novel idea that made the original so satisfying. CGMagazine’s preview of Reunion says “The art style takes the core of the first Rollers of The Realm game and gives it a fresh, fun coat of paint.”

The title features a traditional medieval setting with a robust roster of characters that guide the player through quests that include some high-stakes pinball action. In traditional RPG fashion, there are character classes the player can adventure forth as, bringing new styles of gameplay to the genre-bending title. The playable characters are represented by a ball, on a pinball playfield, that gives the player different gameplay modifiers, sizes, stats, skills, and special moves which makes battles and puzzle-solving a tactical affair. Hot-swapping heroes in the middle of gameplay is a must. Sending in a knight to do a mage’s job can be catastrophic.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion Features

Choose between five different classes that feature different playstyles, as they would in any RPG title. Play as the Rogue and her best boy, as they sneak and steal their way through and around challenges, or suit up as the Knight pinball and storm through challenges with relative ease. Three other classes — mage, healer, and the newly added Goblin Prince — create a deeper diversity of playstyles.

Cooperative gameplay allows friends to adventure together, in what promises to be an epic pinball experience.

Brand new NPC and quest based gameplay breathe life into Reunion‘s world, giving a unique look on its RPG-based gameplay. The system invites players to test themselves and reap the spoils of action loaded quests.

All-new skills are added to gameplay, including the ability to hot-swap your character mid-battle. Each character comes equipped with a unique special ability, adding to the chaos.

A Wealth of Challenges: Harden yourself for battle across over 30 missions and 24 playfields in the thrilling campaign storyline.

Rollers of the Realm: Reunion has a TBD release date in 2022 for PC, and fans of the series can head over to their official Twitter account for updates on the ambitious title.