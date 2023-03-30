Exciting Scott Pilgrim Anime Comes To Netflix With Original Cast

Fans of the cult-classic Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World film are in for an absolute treat, as Netflix has pulled back the curtain officially on a Scott Pilgrim anime series.

In a surprising move, Netflix announced a project today that will have fans incredibly excited, Scott Pilgrim will return in an official capacity, just in anime form. After a critically acclaimed beat-em-up game and MANY comics based around the license, Netflix has decided to return to brass tacks and revive the movie adaptation on an anime level, oh, and the original cast will make a FULL RETURN. The cast announcement can be seen below.

The unfortunate portion of the announcement is that there isn’t much more news besides the cast. The new Scott Pilgrim anime doesn’t even have a name, but it sure does have a LOADED cast, as it seems everyone from the film has decided to reprise their roles.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is a cult-classic film that released WAY back in 2010 and featured an outcast garage band bass player battling against the vengeful ex-boyfriends of his new love interest Ramona Flowers. The anime will reportedly expand on this universe as faithfully as possible.

The Scott Pilgrim anime cast is as follows:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

Even the stars seem excited about the new project, with Chris Evans tweeting “BOOM!” and Brie Larson tweeting “Hello Again” in response to the announcement. While we have no timetable for production or even a name for the anime series, fans can rest easy knowing Scott Pilgrim will return.