Secretlab Celebrates 20 Years Of Harry Potter With Magical Hogwarts Themed Gaming Chair

Secretlab has made many collaboration chairs in the past, but none quite as magical as this new Harry Potter themed chair.

As much as all fans of the Harry Potter series want to return to Hogwarts for another semester, Secretlab brings witches and wizards back together for an exciting collaboration.

The company’s highly popular Titan Evo chair has been fully outfitted with favourite magical emblems and nostalgia in celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone 20th anniversary, right in time for Winter break. The chair has now been updated to the 2022 edition, and features stunning artwork, and lumbar pillows for the four houses, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff.

The back of the chair features more excellent detail, with promises to be up to no good with the iconic Marauder’s Map embroidered on the upper backrest. Of course, no item would be complete without the front of the chair featuring a highly detailed Hogwarts crest, and the chair comes in a stunning deep burgundy.

This stunning Titan Evo 2022 from Secretlab comes on the heels of the recently announced Hogwarts Legacy game, that has the player enter Hogwarts as their own character and attend classes like any aspiring witch or wizard would. Although details are still sparse for the title, this chair may scratch that Wizarding World itch with style up to its release date.

For more fan nostalgia, along with the reunion HBOMax has planned, there is a trailer that features HBOMax’s celebration of the Wizarding World that can be found here:

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 comes to the Muggle world for all fans of Harry Potter to procure this holiday season. Fans who want to be looped into Secretlab’s new offerings can follow their official Twitter account for more news and goods.