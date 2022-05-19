Nintendo Switch Version Of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition Repordetly Rated By Taiwanese Board

A Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition has reportedly been rated, and then taken down, by the Taiwanese game rating board.

The rating was spotted by Switch Brazil yesterday, and it appears to show that it was filed last week on May 15. Skyrim: Anniversary Edition previously launched last year on modern consoles and PC, but not on the Nintendo Switch at the time.

While a Switch port of the game is still up in the air, the original Skyrim came to the Nintendo system in 2017, and the Taiwanese games rating board has previously revealed other games before they were officially announced. For example, last year, the Castelvania Advance Collection was rated by the board, with a surprise announcement and release coming soon after. The same happened with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, as the Taiwan ratings board leaked that game as well, before its official announcement.

In NME’s review of the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, they awarded the game four out of five stars, calling it “an appealing package even if it doesn’t quite set the world on fire with essential content.” The latest release of Skyrim comes with a bucketload of extra content for the now decade-old game, including 48 previously released and 26 new creation club items, all the original downloadable content, next-gen improvements, and the entire Special Edition as well.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. Skyrim itself has sold around 20 million copies making it one of the highest-selling games ever, it is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5, and, Xbox Series X|S.

Skyrim has a 94 right now on Metacritic and was developed by Bethesda Softworks and released on November 11 in 2011. It is an open-world game and it birthed the phrase, “See that mountain? You can climb it.”

So if this leak is true, more people will be able to climb those mountains, and hopefully experience some horse bugs. Fingers crossed!