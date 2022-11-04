Smart Home Standard Matter Adds More Brands For Better Compatibility

A new smart home standard called Matter is broadening its ecosystem to include new brands, like Alexa and Philips Hue, in a bid to become more compatible.

Matter is a new smart home standard that allows for maximum connectivity of smart devices to collaborate on a single ecosystem. While the new technology does connect smart devices, it isn’t necessarily a smart home system. A system device will still be required that is compatible with the Matter standard.

Today, more companies have joined in supporting the new technology, with Philips Hue smart lights and Whirlpool Corp. adding compatibility for smart products to enter the Connectivity Standards Alliance fold. Amazon’s Alexa will be compatible as well, with Amazon noting, “Matter is an important innovation that complements our smart home philosophy of openness and collaboration. We’re excited to embark on this new journey with you, delivering ambient smart homes that customers love and building successful businesses.”

Whirlpool Corp. VP of Global Platforms, Ludo Beaufils said “If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that connectivity is essential to our mission of improving life at home for our consumers,” with “Matter allows consumers to enjoy all the smart features found on our products, while connecting compatible devices and systems with one another and controlling them from their preferred app or voice assistant,” regarding their entry into the Connectivity Standards Alliance in support of Matter.

Philips Hue and parent company Signify are already a part of the Connectivity Standards Alliance and support the new technology openly, which means the Hue Bridge can already support the ecosystem with a software update. The description of the technology according to the CSA FAQ is:

Matter is a new, open smart home protocol that uses existing, familiar technologies, including Bluetooth Low Energy for device setup and Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ethernet for connecting devices. Major smart home platforms and device brands have already committed to upgrading many existing hubs, smart speakers, and other devices already in millions of homes and on store shelves today, so new Matter devices will work seamlessly with your existing smart home. Connectivity Standards Alliance FAQ

Consumers interested in the expanding umbrella of Matter technology can find out more on their FAQ website.