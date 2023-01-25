Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Comes Westward On July 27

XSEED Games is known for its cozy simulator titles, and the latest entry in the Story of Seasons series, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, has been confirmed to receive a localization.

While the Japanese version of the new A Wonderful Life title is due out tomorrow, XSEED games has finally confirmed the news that the latest Story of Seasons will indeed be making it out west on July 27. Although it’s six months later than its initial release, the news is far better than not receiving a localization at all. XSEED also dropped a new trailer for the title, in papercraft art, depicting how life will unfold over the years in the Forgotten Valley which can be seen below (also localized).

While the multiplatform announcement was made two months ago, the new title will indeed be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, and hasn’t been confirmed for the previous generation of consoles. It’s worth mentioning that this title has previously released on the Nintendo GameCube and the PlayStation 2, and it will be a full-scale remake complete with new events, enhanced festivals, a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops, and even more recipes to cook, aside from the obvious graphical uptick.

Key features for the new Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life according to XSEED:

A Familiar Farm for a New Generation

Revisit this iconic community with updated systems, character designs, and visuals that revitalize Forgotten Valley while maintaining the charm that made the original a classic. Your Story, Your Way

With a diverse character creation suite, including non-binary pronoun options for the first time, you can truly be who you want. And all eight eligible marriage candidates—including the new bachelor Gordy—are available for romance regardless of your chosen gender. Farming Simulation Evolved

The original’s unique farming features have been updated to include new facility upgrades to build, more hybrid crops to grow, all-new tools to use, and the ability to breed goats and sheep. A Break From It All

There’s more to a wonderful life than just farming. Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. – XSEED, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Fans can head to the XSEED Games official site for more details and photos.