Techland Releases First Image of its Unannounced AAA Fantasy RPG

Following the success of the opening sales of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland has released the first image of its upcoming unannounced AAA open-world action RPG. The concept art showcases the new IP’s fantasy setting.

The concept art image features an unknown figure looking at what seems to be the ruins of a past civilization with water flowing down in two directions below the landscape’s riverbank. The seemingly next title in Techland’s pipeline is being built upon the back of The Witcher as developers who previously worked on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are developing the title at Techland. Some developers working on the game include narrative director, Karolina Stachyra who might be better known for writing the Bloody Baron quest line, alongside other contributions in the second and third Witcher games.

“Our ambition is to introduce a brand-new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fuelled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right,” Techland CEO, Paweł Marchewka said in a press release.

We are hiring for the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting!

Join us now! https://t.co/0yplHvELBW pic.twitter.com/MPZcv7p8iG — Techland (@TechlandGames) May 17, 2022

Joining Stachyra alongside her on this Techland game developing journey is a team of veteran developers who have worked on some titles fans might find familiar. Her team includes Narrative Lead, Arkadiusz Borowik (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings), Open World Director, Bartosz Ochman (Cyberpunk 2077), Lead Animator, Kevin Quaid (Horizon Zero Dawn), Lead Game Designer, David McClure (Deathloop), Creative Director Mario Maltezos (Mad Max, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), and more.

While that sounds like a stacked team, it’s not a complete team yet as Techland is looking for more people to join the team and is currently hiring for some open positions on Techland’s website. The departments of these open positions include animation, art, design, development, and production.