Tekken 8 Highlights Paul Phoenix In Gameplay Trailer

Phoenix Rising
| March 10, 2023
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Paul Phoenix is returning in Tekken 8, and the team over at Bandai Namco has released a gameplay trailer featuring the long-time combatant.

While fans appear to be getting literally drip-fed information regarding the highly anticipated Tekken 8 title, they’ve come out with a brand new trailer today featuring gameplay from one of the longest-standing characters in Tekken, Paul Phoenix. Although his image appears to have undergone a makeover akin to the gruff look of Street Fighter 6‘s Ken, the attitude remains the same, and even some of his signature attacks since his appearance in the very first Tekken title have made a return. The trailer can be seen below.

YouTube video

Since the official announcement and sporadic character trailers, Tekken 8 hasn’t seen much in the way of revealing information. Still, the Paul Phoenix gameplay trailer has small reveals in it to perhaps change the way Tekken is played in general. In the video (0:51), Paul is seen hitting Law with a Power Crush unblockable armour attack that eats a full three-hit combo and still doesn’t get interrupted, a mechanic making a return from Tekken 7.

Tekken 8 Highlights Paul Phoenix In Vigorous Gameplay Trailer 23031003 1

Paul then seems to perform Tekken 8‘s version of Rage Mode (0:59), where he glows with an aura, and his attacks appear to do MUCH MORE damage, culminating in massive knockback attacks that can even blast opponents through the stage walls and floors. The grand finale is a Rage Art that can be seen in the video (1:35), finishing his opponent with style. While all of these mechanics aren’t necessarily new, fans should take note that they will be returning for Tekken 8.

With the slow drip of information regarding Tekken 8, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the title will release. Fans looking for more information can slide over to the Bandai Namco website for more info on the upcoming fighter.

